April 9, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Russia aborts planned test launch of new heavy-lift space rocket

Russia aborts planned test launch of new heavy-lift space rocket
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 an Angara-A5 rocket is seen during preparation for the launch at Vostochny space launch facility outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia. The Angara-A5 is a new heavy-lift rocket developed in Russia. Credit: Roscosmos space corporation via AP

Russian space officials on Tuesday aborted the test launch of a new heavy-lift rocket from its far-eastern launch pad.

The Angara-A5 was scheduled to lift off from the Vostochny space launch facility at 0900 GMT Tuesday, but the launch was aborted two minutes before.

Yuri Borisov, head of Roscosmos state space corporation, said the automatic safety system canceled the launch after registering a flaw in the oxidizer tank pressurization system.

He said the next launch attempt was set for Wednesday.

Tuesday's was to be the fourth for the Angara-A5, a heavy-lift version of the new Angara family of rockets that has been developed to replace the Soviet-designed Proton rockets.

The previous three launches were carried out from the Plesetsk launchpad in northwestern Russia.

Russia aborts planned test launch of new heavy-lift space rocket
In this photo taken from video released by Roscosmos space corporation on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 an Angara-A5 rocket is seen prior to the launch at Vostochny space launch facility outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia. The first test launch of the new Angara-A5 rocket was aborted Tuesday just moments before the scheduled liftoff. The Angara-A5 is a new heavy-lift rocket developed in Russia.Credit: Roscosmos space corporation via AP

After the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union, Russia leased the Baikonur Cosmodrome from Kazakhstan and continued to use it for most of its space launches. The agreement with Kazakhstan allows Russia to keep leasing Baikonur for $115 million a year through 2050.

While Roscosmos has continued to rely on Baikonur, Russian authorities have developed Vostochny as the facility of choice for Angara launches. The construction of the new spaceport has dragged on for longer than planned and it has seen only limited use so far.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Russia aborts planned test launch of new heavy-lift space rocket (2024, April 9) retrieved 9 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-russia-aborts-heavy-space-rocket.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Russia's space agency aborts launch of 3 astronauts to the International Space Station; all are safe
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

1 hour ago

Will we ever communicate with extraterrestial life in a reasonable time frame?

1 hour ago

U.S. Solar Eclipses - Oct. 14, 2023 (Annular) & Apr. 08, 2024 (Total)

7 hours ago

Things to try while watching the solar eclipse

18 hours ago

Increase frequency of solar eclipses

Apr 8, 2024

Can there be slowly-falling accretion disks in black holes?

Apr 7, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)