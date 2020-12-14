December 14, 2020

Russia stages 'successful' second launch of new rocket

Russia on Monday conducted a second launch of its new heavy-class Angara rocket—the first developed after the fall of the Soviet Union—nearly six years after its maiden voyage.

Space agency Roscosmos announced that the next-generation Angara-A5 rocket had been "successfully" launched with a mock payload from Plesetsk in northern Russia at 0550 GMT.

Twelve minutes and 28 seconds after the launch, "the orbital block consisting of the Breeze-M and the spacecraft's cargo mockup separated from the third stage of the carrier", Roscosmos said in a statement.

Agency head Dmitry Rogozin welcomed the news on Twitter, posting a picture of the rocket and writing: "She flies, damn it!"

The only other launch of the heavy-class Angara rocket took place in late December 2014, while a test of a lighter class version of the rocket was conducted in July that year.

The Angara rockets—named after a Siberian river flowing out of Lake Baikal—are the first new family of launchers to be built after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

They are designed to replace the Proton rockets that date back to the 1960s and have suffered a series of embarrassing failures in recent years.

President Vladimir Putin hopes the new launchers will revive Russia's and reduce reliance on other former Soviet countries.

Officials say the heavy-class Angara is more environmentally friendly than its predecessors because it is fuelled by oxygen and kerosene rather than hugely toxic heptyl.

Explore further

Russia reports successful launch of new rocket

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Russia stages 'successful' second launch of new rocket (2020, December 14) retrieved 14 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-russia-stages-successful-rocket.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Viewing distant celestial objects

11 hours ago

Nature: "A massive white-dwarf merger product before final collapse"

Dec 10, 2020

Jupiter and Saturn in one frame

Dec 10, 2020

Transparency of a gas compared to a plasma

Dec 09, 2020

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Dec 08, 2020

Can iron form via processes like the r- or s-process?

Dec 07, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments