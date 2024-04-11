April 11, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Altered oceanic crust may contribute to arc magmas

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Altered oceanic crust may contribute to arc magmas
Correlations of Sr-Nd isotope decoupling with Ba/Th and Th/Yb for arc rocks. Credit: IOCAS

As an important subduction component, altered oceanic crust (AOC) is widely distributed on the oceanic subducting slab and may contribute significantly to the chemistry of arc magmas. However, identifying this contribution in arc magmas is challenging because AOC is not as enriched in incompatible elements as sediments, nor does it have as high H2O concentrations as do serpentinites. Therefore, it is necessary to find a sensitive tracer for subducted AOC.

Dr. Zhang Yuxiang of Prof. Zeng Zhigang's team from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS), together with Prof. Turner Simon from Macquarie University and Prof. Huang Fang of University of Science and Technology of China, found that a combination of Ba-Sr-Nd isotopes could effectively identify the presence of recycled AOC in arc magmas.

The study was published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth.

A characteristic geochemical feature of AOC is the decoupling of its Sr-Nd isotopes, i.e., compared with unaltered oceanic crustal rocks, AOC has higher 87Sr/86Sr but similar 143Nd/144Nd. Accordingly, AOC differs from the mantle array in the Sr-Nd isotope plot.

Interestingly, this feature of Sr-Nd isotope decoupling is commonly observed in intra-oceanic arc rocks. Thus, many researchers consider the Sr-Nd isotope decoupling as an indicator of the contribution of recycled AOC. However, before drawing this conclusion, it is necessary to eliminate the influence of sediment-derived melt or fluid.

Altered oceanic crust may contribute to arc magmas
Correlations of Sr-Nd isotope decoupling with Ba, B isotopes for arc rocks. Credit: IOCAS

In this study, the researchers compiled the Sr-Nd isotopes and concentrations of Ba, Th, Yb for global arc rocks. They found that the magnitude of Sr-Nd isotope decoupling of arc rocks is positively correlated with Ba/Th, but negatively correlated with Th/Yb, suggesting that the Sr-Nd isotope decoupling is not related to sediment contributions.

In addition, they found that the arc rocks with more pronounced Sr-Nd isotope decoupling tend to have higher Ba isotope ratios, which is also a feature of the AOC-derived fluid; more importantly, this phenomenon occurs in many subduction zones such as Mariana, Tonga, and Kermadec.

Therefore, a strong link can be established between subducted AOC, heavy Ba isotope compositions, and the Sr-Nd isotope decoupling signature in island arcs, providing a powerful tool for tracking the AOC recycling in subduction zones.

Furthermore, the researchers found that on a global scale, the magnitude of Sr-Nd isotope decoupling is positively correlated with the B isotope ratio, which is an effective tracer for subducted serpentinite.

"This means that subducted AOC and serpentinite may have coupled behaviors during slab dehydration, which has great significance for understanding the material transfer in ," said Dr. Zhang Yuxiang, first author of the study.

More information: Yuxiang Zhang et al, Deciphering Contribution of Recycled Altered Oceanic Crust to Arc Magmas Using Ba‐Sr‐Nd Isotopes, Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (2024). DOI: 10.1029/2023JB028407

Journal information: Journal of Geophysical Research

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Altered oceanic crust may contribute to arc magmas (2024, April 11) retrieved 11 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-oceanic-crust-contribute-arc-magmas.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Zinc isotopes of arc-related lavas reveal recycling of forearc serpentinites into subarc mantle
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Apr 9, 2024

M 4.8 - Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, US

Apr 6, 2024

Major Earthquakes - 7.4 (7.2) Mag and 6.4 Mag near Hualien, Taiwan

Apr 5, 2024

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Apr 5, 2024

‘Our clouds take their orders from the stars,’ Henrik Svensmark on cosmic rays controlling cloud cover and thus climate

Mar 27, 2024

Higher Chance to get Lightning Strike by Large Power Consumption?

Mar 20, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)