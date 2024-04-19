April 19, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Cost-effective nanorod electrodes for molecular hydrogen production

by Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering

Cost-effective nanorod electrodes for molecular hydrogen production
Graphical abstract. Credit: Journal of Applied Electrochemistry (2024). DOI: 10.1007/s10800-023-02064-x

SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Technology Dr. Iulian Gherasoiu and peers have published research in the Journal of Applied Electrochemistry titled "MoVN-coated MoNi4-MoO2 nanorods as a bifunctional electrode for electrochemical water splitting."

The emerging need for clean and renewable energy drives the exploration of effective strategies to produce , Gherasoiu explains. With the assistance of highly active, non-noble metal electrocatalysts, electrolysis of water is a promising candidate to generate pure hydrogen with .

However, this reaction takes place almost exclusively on Pt/C catalysts at the which is expensive and needs to be replaced by a metal-based catalyst that is cost effective and can show a comparable HER () activity.

This research uncovers the properties of cost-effective MoVN/MoNi4-MoO2 nanorods that are synthesized using a two-step facile hydrothermal method.

The electrodes having high specific electrochemical surface area, low overpotential for both half-cell reactions (HER and OER), and negligible degradation, performed exceptionally well providing a competitive path to the fabrication of low-cost and highly effective electrodes, as a potential replacement for Pt-based electrodes, for application in commercial electrolyzers.

More information: Yamini Kumaran et al, MoVN-coated MoNi4-MoO2 nanorods as a bifunctional electrode for electrochemical water splitting, Journal of Applied Electrochemistry (2024). DOI: 10.1007/s10800-023-02064-x

Provided by Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering

Citation: Cost-effective nanorod electrodes for molecular hydrogen production (2024, April 19) retrieved 19 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-effective-nanorod-electrodes-molecular-hydrogen.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists develop bifunctional catalyst performance enhancement technology to lower the cost of hydrogen production
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Inductive Heating of a Non-Conductive Reactor's Contents

Apr 18, 2024

System curve and centrifugal pump suitability

Apr 3, 2024

Maximum mass flow in a shell & tube heat exchanger

Apr 3, 2024

Air-to-fuel ratio of ethanol

Mar 27, 2024

Isotopic exchange and SIMS diffusion profile measurement

Mar 20, 2024

Stainless Steel corrosion issue

Mar 5, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)