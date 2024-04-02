April 2, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Brown bear numbers grow in Pyrenees: France

Pyros was introduced into the mountains that straddle France and Spain in 1997 after the indigenous population was hunted to the point of extinction
Pyros was introduced into the mountains that straddle France and Spain in 1997 after the indigenous population was hunted to the point of extinction.

The population of brown bears in the Pyrenees mountains, which had been threatened with extinction, keeps growing, French authorities said Tuesday.

Bears had nearly disappeared from the Pyrenees when France began a reintroduction program in the 1990s, importing them from Slovenia.

Activists see as integral to preserving a fragile mountain ecosystem that is under threat from human activity and .

But the presence of bears in the mountain range straddling the border of France and Spain has led to increasing tensions with farmers because of the threat they pose to their livestock.

"With a minimum of 83 individuals detected in 2023, the size of the brown bear is gradually continuing to increase in the Pyrenees," the French Biodiversity Agency (OFB) said.

By comparison, there were 76 bears across the region in 2022.

The presence of the omnivores has also been observed in Andorra and on the Spanish side of the Pyrenees, in the regions of Catalonia, Aragon and Navarre.

The figures are based on data collected by the Brown Bear Network, which includes OFB staff and specialist associations.

The genetic analysis of hair and feces as well as photographs and videos are used to estimate the number of bears.

The OFB report said that last year the number of bear attacks on livestock in the French Pyrenees had risen five percent from the previous year, while the number of animals killed had fallen by seven percent.

In a statement, associations from the Brown Bear Network welcomed the increase in the population, but expressed concern about "growing inbreeding" and called on the government to "bring in new blood".

More than 85 percent of bears born since 1996 are the offspring of one male, Pyros.

In 2020 and 2021, four bears were killed illegally. They have not been replaced.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Brown bear numbers grow in Pyrenees: France (2024, April 2) retrieved 2 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-brown-pyrenees-france.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Activists cheer record baby prospects for Pyrenees bears
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What do large moles on the body indicate?

Mar 30, 2024

Avian flu - A new study led by a team from the University of Maryland

Mar 27, 2024

Are all biological catabolic reactions exergonic?

Mar 20, 2024

A First of Its Kind: A Calcium-based signal in the Human Brain

Mar 18, 2024

Biological culture and cultural biology

Mar 17, 2024

Potentially fatal dog parasite found in the Colorado River

Mar 15, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)