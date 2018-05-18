Farmers fume as France announces more bears for the Pyrenees

September 20, 2018
Farmers opposed to bears in the Pyrenees laid their rifles on a table during a protest against France's new environment minister
Farmers opposed to bears in the Pyrenees laid their rifles on a table during a protest against France's new environment minister in the village of Asasp-Arros on Thursday

Dozens of farmers and lawmakers stormed out of a meeting Thursday with France's new environment minister after he confirmed that two more bears would soon be released into the Pyrenees mountains.

Some 40 currently roam the range between France and Spain after France began importing them from Slovenia in 1996 after the had been hunted to near-extinction.

The latest move to increase their numbers infuriated farmers who have long complained about the predators killing sheep and other livestock.

The addition of two more females was announced by former environment minister Nicolas Hulot last March as part of a 10-year "Bear Plan" to increase their numbers to some 50 sexually mature bears.

Opponents had been hoping that following Hulot's shock resignation last month—he accused President Emmanuel Macron's government of insufficient action on green causes—his successor might roll back the plan.

But Francois de Rugy, after meeting with around 60 farmers and lawmakers in the southwestern city of Pau, told journalists the bears would be released "by early October".

The news prompted most of the participants at the meeting to walk out shortly after it started.

"What good is talking if the decision has already been made? We left," said Etienne Serna, the mayor of Aramits who acts as spokesman for an anti-bear association.

French Environment Minister Francois de Rugy, right, with Gilbert Payet, the government's top official for the Pyrenees-Atlantiq
French Environment Minister Francois de Rugy, right, with Gilbert Payet, the government's top official for the Pyrenees-Atlantiques region of southwest France, ahead of a meeting Thursday in Pau with farmers opposed to bear re-introductions

Meanwhile, around 200 shepherds and farmers who had refused to meet with Rugy held a protest in Asasp-Arros, a neighbouring village at the foot of the Pyrenees.

"Using all possible means, we will refuse the re-introduction of bears on our land, where they have no place," said Olivier Maurin, president of a local anti-bear group.

"And if we need weapons and rifles to make sure Francois de Rugy hears us, we'll use them," he said next to a teddy bear hanging from a noose with the words "Wanted: Dead or Toothless".

Police appeared to take the threat seriously, setting up roadblocks to the village and searching vehicles.

Environmental activists say the are necessary for ensuring the region's biodiversity, and point to recent elections of pro-bear mayors in several towns, despite the loss of hundreds of sheep and other livestock each year.

The government compensates farmers for any livestock deaths from bear attacks.

Explore further: French farmers furious over plans to release bears

Related Stories

French farmers furious over plans to release bears

May 18, 2018

A furious debate is disturbing the peace in the French mountains: do plans to release two bears into the countryside represent a victory for biodiversity, or an intolerable threat to farmers?

Bear cub found dead in Spanish Pyrenees

November 24, 2014

A brown bear cub that was part of an effort to reintroduce the species to the Pyrenees mountains has been found dead on the Spanish side of the mountain range, local officials said Monday.

Ancient extinct cave bear DNA found in modern bears

August 29, 2018

An international team of researchers has found evidence of extinct cave bear DNA in modern bears. In their paper published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, the group describes their genetic analysis of modern brown ...

Slovenians strive to live in peace with bears

August 6, 2018

When he used to go hunting, Miha Mlakar would dream of killing a bear. But today the 33-year-old from Slovenia makes his living watching the animals, peacefully, in their natural forest environment.

Recommended for you

Basking sharks can jump as high and as fast as great whites

September 20, 2018

A collaborative team of marine biologists has discovered that basking sharks, hundreds of which are found off the shores of Ireland, Cornwall, the Isle of Man and Scotland, can jump as fast and as high out of the water as ...

Scientists predict extinction risk for hard-to-track species

September 20, 2018

Species are going extinct all over the world: Scientists believe that Earth is losing between 200 and 2,000 species every year. That number is squishy, partly because there are so many species for which they lack good data—particularly ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.