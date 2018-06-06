Scientists, animal activists: Don't cull Romanian brown bear

June 7, 2018
In this Sept. 2002 file photo, a bear approaches a group of tourists on the outskirts of Brasov, Romania. Scientists and animal rights groups have urged the Romanian government to rethink plans to allow the hunting of brown bears. WWF Romania and the Environmental Investigation Agency on Thursday June 7, 2018, called on international wildlife experts, Romanian and European Union officials to "to take urgent action to end this threat" to Romania's bear population, one of Europe's largest. (AP Photo/Octavian Tibar, File)

Scientists and animal rights groups have urged the Romanian government to rethink its plans to allow the hunting of brown bears.

In April, the environment ministry said Romania needed to reduce its bear population from the current estimate of up to 6,640 animals down to 4,000. It said bears were encroaching on areas where people lived.

But WWF Romania and the Environmental Investigation Agency on Thursday called on international wildlife experts, Romanian and European Union officials to "to take urgent action to end this threat" to Romania's bear population, one of Europe's largest.

Ruud Tombrock, the director of Humane Society International/Europe, said the government initiative was "clearly in response to strong lobbying efforts" from trophy hunters and agriculture industries. He said it would threaten the survival of Romanian bears.

