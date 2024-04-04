April 4, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Academic freedom declining globally, index finds

academic
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Just one in three people live a nation that guarantees the independence of universities and research, according to an annual index warning that academic freedom is declining worldwide, particularly in Russia, China and India.

Attacks on of expression, interference at universities and the imprisonment of researchers are just some ways that "academic freedom globally is under threat," the said.

The Academic Freedom Index—based on input from more than 2,300 experts in 179 countries—was published last month as part of a report on democracy by the V-Dem Institute at Sweden's University of Gothenburg.

It measures changes in higher education and research over the last half century by looking at five different indicators: freedom of research and teaching; of academic exchange; of academic and cultural expression; of institutional autonomy and campus integrity.

Katrin Kinzelbach, professor at Germany's University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and one of the organizers of the index, told AFP that 171 states have ratified a human rights treaty which commits them to respect the freedom of scientific research.

But because of recent "significant deteriorations" in countries with large populations, "only every third person in the world today lives in a country where and enjoys a high degree of freedom," she said.

Accounting for the world's growing population, the proportion of people living in nations with academic freedom is comparable to 1973, she added.

"Now, 45.5 percent of the world's population—3.6 billion people—live in 27 countries where academic freedom is completely restricted," the report said.

'From bad to worse'

Significant declines were particularly seen in India, China and Russia—the first, second and ninth most populous nations—which Kinzelbach called "clear examples of autocratisation".

"Academic freedom has fallen dramatically" in India since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took power in 2014, she said.

Kinzelbach cited the example of British-Indian academic Nitasha Kaul, a politics professor at the UK's University of Westminster denied entry to India for a conference last month.

In Russia and China, "academic freedom was never great, and it has now deteriorated from bad to worse," Kinzelbach said.

Perhaps more surprisingly, the index found academic freedom had also fallen in the United States since 2019, which Kinzelbach called "a shock for many academics".

She emphasized both society and the political system in the US were "highly polarized".

"University campuses have become arenas where this polarization unfolds," she said, calling for "calm, evidence-based debates on campus—including about highly divisive issues."

Most European countries had very high academic freedom according to the index, with Hungary scoring the lowest rate followed by Poland.

However Kinzelbach said Poland's score will likely improve under the new government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Academic freedom declining globally, index finds (2024, April 4) retrieved 4 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-academic-freedom-declining-globally-index.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Academic freedom unevenly distributed: Report
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Motivating high school Physics students with Popcorn Physics

23 hours ago

How is Physics taught without Calculus?

Mar 29, 2024

Why are Physicists so informal with mathematics?

Mar 24, 2024

The changing physics curriculum in 1961

Mar 24, 2024

Suggestions for using Math Puzzles to stimulate my math students

Mar 21, 2024

The New California Math Framework: Another Step Backwards?

Mar 14, 2024

More from STEM Educators and Teaching

Load comments (0)