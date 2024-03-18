March 18, 2024

SpaceX is building a spy satellite network for US, news agency says

by Alicia Diaz, Bloomberg News

SpaceX
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Elon Musk's SpaceX is building a network of hundreds of spy satellites under a classified contract with a U.S. intelligence agency, Reuters reported, citing five people familiar with the program.

SpaceX's Starshield business unit is building the network as part of a $1.8 billion contract signed in 2021 with the National Reconnaissance Office, Reuters said. The new spy system comprises of hundreds of satellites bearing Earth-imaging capabilities that can operate as a swarm in low orbits, according to the .

The contract signals a strengthening relationship between the billionaire's space company and the US government's national security agencies, Reuters said.

SpaceX and the NRO did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent after regular business hours. The NRO said last year that it planned to quadruple its orbiting spacecraft by 2033.

