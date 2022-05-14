May 14, 2022

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California
This video image provided by SpaceX, a SpaceX Falcon 9 mission to launch 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Friday, May 13, 2022. Credit: SpaceX via AP

A SpaceX rocket carried 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation into orbit Friday after blasting off from California.

The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07 p.m., and minutes later the first stage landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean while the second stage continued toward low Earth orbit.

SpaceX later tweeted that the satellites were successfully deployed.

Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has hundreds of Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles (550 kilometers).

  • SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California
    This video image provided by SpaceX, a SpaceX Falcon 9 mission to launch 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Friday, May 13, 2022. Credit: SpaceX via AP
  • SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California
    This video image provided by SpaceX shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 mission to launch 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Friday, May 13, 2022. Credit: SpaceX via AP
  • SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California
    This video image provided by SpaceX shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 mission to launch 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Friday, May 13, 2022. Credit: SpaceX via AP

Explore further

SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites from California

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California (2022, May 14) retrieved 14 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-spacex-starlink-satellites-california.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Change in internal energy of particle colliding with piston

1 hour ago

Artificial gravity rotating on two axes

1 hour ago

Using Pourbaix diagrams to calculate corrosion in water

1 hour ago

Maxwell equation. Commuting time and spatial derivatives.

1 hour ago

Ratio of partial pressures of gas

1 hour ago

Our space ship has lost power, what happens now...

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)