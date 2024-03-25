Introducing safety and security civilization: a new paradigm for global safety science

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

The connotation of safety and security civilization (SSC). Credit: Emergency Management Science and Technology (2023). DOI: 10.48130/EMST-2023-0014

Safety science literature and terminology reveal a limited array of concepts to describe the comprehensive characteristics of system safety and security, including terms such as safety culture and risk. Despite these efforts, the rapid evolution of safety science outpaces the adequacy of these concepts, signaling a pressing need for new, meaningful general concepts.

To that end, Emergency Management Science and Technology has published research titled "Why should safety and security civilization (SSC) be a new concept of safety and security science?" The paper aims to define SSC rigorously, demonstrating its importance and potential to become a cornerstone concept in safety science, similar to safety culture yet distinct in its broader applicability and deeper integration of safety and civilization aspects.

In exploring the origins and development of safety culture, the author proposes the introduction of "Safety and Security Civilization" (SSC) as a pivotal new concept that could encapsulate the entire spectrum of safety and security at any given time or place. Initial searches indicate that while discussions on safety civilization exist, they lack the comprehensive and unified approach proposed for SSC.

The paper introduces and describes the concept of Safety and Security Civilization (SSC). Narrow and broad definitions of SSC and its connotations are given separately. "Safety and Security Civilization" is a multidimensional and inclusive term designed to encapsulate all safety and security issues within the framework of civilization. SSC is presented as a comprehensive concept that intertwines with various aspects of human life, including political stability, social fairness, economic development, technological innovation, and environmental protection.

The concept stretches to encompass both traditional and non-traditional security issues, advocating for a balanced approach that nurtures social harmony, technological advancement, and international cooperation for a safer global society. SSC is an advanced part of a broader security culture that can be used as a guide to building a safety culture.

SSC could pave the way for innovative theoretical frameworks, enhance interdisciplinary collaboration, and stimulate the development of forward-thinking safety and security solutions by offering a new lens through which to view safety and security issues.

In conclusion, this paper not only contributes to the theoretical expansion of safety science but also provides practical pathways for improving safety standards and promoting a culture of security that aligns with the evolving demands of modern civilization.

More information: Chao Wu, Why should safety and security civilization (SSC) be a new concept of safety and security science?, Emergency Management Science and Technology (2023). DOI: 10.48130/EMST-2023-0014

Provided by Maximum Academic Press