March 5, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

New NASA astronauts graduate, eying moon—and Mars

Astronaut graduates from the United States and United Arab Emirates during a ceremony at the NASA Johnson Space Center
Astronaut graduates from the United States and United Arab Emirates during a ceremony at the NASA Johnson Space Center.

After two years of rigorous training, ten Americans officially became astronauts on Tuesday, and are now eligible for planned NASA missions to the International Space Station, the moon, and—if all goes well—to Mars.

Two Emiratis who trained alongside them also graduated Tuesday during a ceremony at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Members of the class, nicknamed "The Flies," were selected from more than 12,000 applicants in 2021 and their training included simulated spacewalking, robotics, space station systems, and more.

"You are here because you are exceptional," said NASA associate administrator Jim Free. We ask you to sit on the pointy end of a rocket and risk your life to advance our nation's goal to explore the unknown."

They include , scientists, engineers, scientists and a doctor, and are drawn from both the military and civilian worlds.

Christina Birch, who holds a doctorate in , recalled the camaraderie the group developed during their time together.

"After a week in the Alabama back country during our survival training, when all the other MRE (ration) food ran out, we shared together one final bag of peanut M&Ms," she said.

"I know all of the Flies feel a great sense of responsibility and excitement for what comes next," she added. "We feel ready."

NASA immediately opened applications for its next class of astronauts, with a deadline to apply of April 2. Applicants must be US citizens, with a in a science or technical field, or be at least two years into a doctorate, or hold a medical degree, or be enrolled in a test pilot school.

The salary is $152,258—and the job listing advises remote work is not an option.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: New NASA astronauts graduate, eying moon—and Mars (2024, March 5) retrieved 5 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-nasa-astronauts-eying-moon-mars.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Martians wanted: Apply here now for NASA's simulated yearlong Mars mission
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Supernova Questions

6 hours ago

Temperature of Solar Wind: Complexities of Measuring Heat in a Stream of Particles

Mar 4, 2024

U.S. Solar Eclipses - Oct. 14, 2023 (Annular) & Apr. 08, 2024 (Total)

Mar 4, 2024

Where are the black holes?

Feb 29, 2024

Could spacetime be torn?

Feb 28, 2024

Questions about dark matter/energy

Feb 27, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)