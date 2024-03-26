March 26, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Europe space telescope's sight restored after de-icing procedure

by Daniel Lawler

The Horsehead Nebula, one of the first images captured by Europe's Euclid space telescope
The Horsehead Nebula, one of the first images captured by Europe's Euclid space telescope.

The vision of the Euclid space telescope has been restored following a delicate operation that successfully melted a thin layer of ice that had been clouding its sight, the European Space Agency announced on Tuesday.

There had been fears that the creeping ice could delay the mission of Europe's , which blasted off in July on the world's first mission to investigate the cosmic mysteries of dark matter and dark energy.

However a de-icing procedure to gently warm up an optimal mirror on the telescope "performed significantly better than hoped", the ESA said.

"After the very first mirror was warmed by just 34 degrees, Euclid's sight was restored," it added.

In November, scientists on the ground noticed that they were losing a little light coming into the telescope's visible light imager.

They determined that the problem was a layer of ice—thought to be just the width of a strand of DNA—building up on the telescope's optical surfaces.

There are heaters onboard that can warm up the entire spacecraft, a process that was carried out shortly after Euclid launched.

But heat expands many materials, and warming up the whole spacecraft now would require careful recalibration.

That had the potential to delay the telescope's mission by months, Euclid instrument operations scientist Ralf Kohley told AFP last week.

So the team opted instead to warm up single mirrors, hoping to clear up the problem without having to heat the whole spacecraft.

Kohley had said they would move through a number of different mirrors until they found the right one.

But the ESA emphasized they had solved the problem by heating up the very first mirror attempted.

Ice cloud observations by Europe Euclid telescope
Ice cloud observations by Europe Euclid telescope.

Wide view of the universe

Keeping out water is a common problem for all spacecraft.

Despite best efforts on the ground, a tiny amount of water absorbed during a spacecraft's assembly on Earth can smuggle its way to space.

Faced with the cold vastness of space, the freeze to the first surface they can—in this case Euclid's mirrors.

The ice was not Euclid's first setback.

The team on the ground previously fixed a software problem in which confused the spacecraft's guidance sensor.

Some unwanted sunlight also interfered with the telescope's observations, a problem solved by slightly rotating the spacecraft, Kohley said.

Euclid is not far from its fellow telescope, the James Webb, at a stable hovering spot around 1.5 million kilometers (more than 930,000 miles) from Earth.

In contrast to Webb's spectacularly long-distance sight, Euclid takes in a far wider view of the cosmos.

It will use this vision to chart one third of the sky—encompassing a mind-boggling two billion galaxies—to create what has been billed as the most accurate 3D map ever of the universe.

Scientists hope this will help shed more light on dark matter and , which are thought to make up 95 percent of the universe but remain shrouded in mystery.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Europe space telescope's sight restored after de-icing procedure (2024, March 26) retrieved 26 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-europe-space-telescope-sight-de.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Creeping ice clouding vision of Europe space telescope Euclid
78 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Where are the black holes?

4 hours ago

Stellar evolution path and Regression line

18 hours ago

U.S. Solar Eclipses - Oct. 14, 2023 (Annular) & Apr. 08, 2024 (Total)

20 hours ago

Neutron Star vs Black hole

23 hours ago

Eye protection while watching a total solar eclipse

Mar 25, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Mar 24, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)