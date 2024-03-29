March 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Dungeness crab season in San Francisco Bay Area, Central Coast will come to an early end

by Linda Zavoral, The Mercury News

Dungeness Crab
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

The already-shortened 2023–2024 Dungeness crab season in the San Francisco Bay Area and central California will come to an end early, in slightly more than a week.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials on Thursday ordered an April 8 close to the commercial season to minimize the risk of humpback whales becoming entangled in as they return to forage off the California coast.

The decision was made after consultation with representatives of the fishing industry, environmental organizations and scientists.

The order applies to what the state calls Zones 3, 4 and 5, from the Sonoma/Mendocino county border south to Point Conception in Santa Barbara County.

The season started late this year—Jan. 18, with a 50% trap reduction—after a series of delays. The 2022–2023 season ended April 15, 2023, and the season before ended on April 8, 2022.

2024 MediaNews Group, Inc. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Dungeness crab season in San Francisco Bay Area, Central Coast will come to an early end (2024, March 29) retrieved 29 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-dungeness-crab-season-san-francisco.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

California's Dungeness crab fishing areas to close after lines entangle migrating whales
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What do large moles on the body indicate?

1 hour ago

Avian flu - A new study led by a team from the University of Maryland

Mar 27, 2024

Are all biological catabolic reactions exergonic?

Mar 20, 2024

A First of Its Kind: A Calcium-based signal in the Human Brain

Mar 18, 2024

Biological culture and cultural biology

Mar 17, 2024

Potentially fatal dog parasite found in the Colorado River

Mar 15, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)