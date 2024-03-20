March 20, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Dora, Otis retired from list of Pacific hurricane names

Dora, Otis retired from list of Pacific hurricane names
Otis caused 51 deaths and more than $3 billion in damage when it struck the Mexican resort city of Acapulco.

The World Meteorological Organization on Wednesday said it had withdrawn Otis and Dora from the list of northeast Pacific hurricane names due to their roles in destructive extreme weather events.

Otilio and Debora will replace the disused names in the rotating list, overseen by the WMO and set up to facilitate about the potentially fatal risks associated with hurricanes.

Names are repeated every six years unless a storm was so deadly that its name is retired.

That was the case for Otis, which caused 51 deaths and more than $3 billion in damage when it struck the Mexican resort city of Acapulco in October 2023.

Dora was taken off the list "because of sensitivities to the name" and its "indirect meteorological role" in the wildfires that devastated Maui in Hawaii in August last year, the WMO said.

"There were some indications that Dora's passage to the south enhanced the low-level trade winds which fanned the deadly flames across the Hawaiian Islands," it added.

No names were retired in the Atlantic basin list, a first since 2014.

Scientists say climate changed driven by human activity is increasing the frequency, intensity and length of extreme weather events across the world, including storms and floods.

Oceans absorb 90 percent of the excess heat produced by carbon pollution from human activity since the dawn of the industrial age and their temperatures have been rising.

Last year was the hottest recorded in , with observations of "unprecedented levels of ocean warming in the North and tropical Atlantic", said WMO Secretary General Celeste Saulo.

The WMO said the warmer waters helped feed an "above-average" 2023 and counterbalanced the effects of El Niño, a naturally occurring phenomenon originating in the Pacific that tends to reduce the number of hurricanes.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Dora, Otis retired from list of Pacific hurricane names (2024, March 20) retrieved 20 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-dora-otis-pacific-hurricane.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Higher Chance to get Lightning Strike by Large Power Consumption?

16 hours ago

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

22 hours ago

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

Mar 16, 2024

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Mar 13, 2024

Earth's earliest forest discovered in SW England

Mar 8, 2024

La Cumbre volcano eruption, Fernandina, Galapagos Islands

Mar 4, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)