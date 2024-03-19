March 19, 2024

Baby giraffe dies of a broken neck at Zoo Miami

This Dec. 2023 photo provided by Zoo Miami shows a baby giraffe, named “Saba,” at Zoo Miami in Miami. Officials say the baby giraffe has died of a broken neck after being discovered by the zoo's staff on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Credit: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami via AP

A baby giraffe has died of a broken neck at Zoo Miami, zoo officials said.

The giraffe, born Dec. 15, was found by the zoo's staff Saturday morning, spokesperson Ron Magill said.

"Because the event that led to this happened overnight and was not personally observed, zoo officials can only speculate that something startled the animal and caused it to run into a , resulting in the fatal injury," Magill said.

A necropsy determined that the giraffe had a broken neck.

Magill said zoo staff continues to monitor the other giraffes in the herd, but all have returned to their normal routines without incident.

The zoo has a long history with caring for baby giraffes, with 60 having been born at there, Magill said.

Zoo Miami also has provided through the Zoo Miami Conservation Fund to various organizations in support of conservation in the wild.

"This has been a devastating loss, and all procedures are being carefully evaluated to help ensure the prevention of any similar incidents in the future," Magill said.

