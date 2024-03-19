March 19, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Astrophysicist's research could provide a hint in the search for dark matter

by Cindy Landrum, Clemson University

Astrophysicist's research could provide a hint in the search for dark matter
Credit: NASA, ESA, and D. Coe (NASA JPL/Caltech and STScI)

Dark matter is one of science's greatest mysteries. It doesn't absorb, reflect or emit light, so we can't see it. But its presence is implied by the gravitational effects it appears to have on galaxies.

Although makes up about 85% of the cosmos, scientists know very little about its fundamental nature.

Theories abound, and research by Clemson University postdoctoral fellow Alex McDaniel provides some of the most stringent constraints on the nature of dark matter yet. His research also reveals a small hint of a signal that if real, could be confirmed sometime in the next decade or so.

The work is published in the journal Physical Review D.

"With and in the future, this small hint could potentially turn into a very concrete detection of a dark matter model," McDaniel said.

Detecting dark matter would be groundbreaking.

"Dark matter is one of the most important things in astrophysics, and we know next to nothing about it. Discovering it will be a tremendous breakthrough," said Marco Ajello, an associate professor in the Clemson Department of Physics and Astronomy and McDaniel's adviser. "Whoever discovers may win a Nobel Prize. It's that big."

In this work, McDaniel and collaborators were searching dwarf galaxies for dark matter that self-annihilates into ordinary matter and gamma rays, a form of light at the highest energy levels. Dwarf galaxies are ideal for study because they are small, rich in dark matter and mostly lack other astrophysics phenomena such as gas, dust and supernova that could contaminate the findings.

"We look for these because ideally, they give us a clean signal or allow us to rule out certain particle theories," McDaniel said.

Some models predict that dark matter has a certain mass or , which is the probability of a specific event occurring due to the interaction of particles. That would determine what researchers would expect to see in . If they don't see that, they can rule out those masses and cross sections, he said.

"In this paper, we do more ruling out, saying that dark matter can't have those masses or cross section," said Chris Karwin, a former postdoc at Clemson and a co-author of the study. Karwin is now a postdoctoral fellow at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. "But compared to previous studies, we do start to see a hint of something that might be a signal from these systems."

McDaniel's study uses the larger samples that include additional discovered dwarf galaxies and larger amounts of data than previous studies. He included about 50 in his study but said that with new, more powerful telescopes coming online in the near future, he expects that number to increase to 150–200.

"The new telescopes are basically dwarf galaxy detectors," he said. "We're projecting with those improvements it's possible that instead of having just a little hint of a signal, we can have something that's a bona fide detection."

Ajello added, "If it [the signal] is real, eventually it will be confirmed."

More information: Alex McDaniel et al, Legacy analysis of dark matter annihilation from the Milky Way dwarf spheroidal galaxies with 14 years of Fermi -LAT data, Physical Review D (2024). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.109.063024 On arXiv: DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2311.04982

Provided by Clemson University

Citation: Astrophysicist's research could provide a hint in the search for dark matter (2024, March 19) retrieved 19 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-astrophysicist-hint-dark.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Dark matter could be annihilating inside white dwarfs
41 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Eye protection while watching a total solar eclipse

43 minutes ago

Photographing a solar eclipse with a smartphone (safely)

1 hour ago

Neutron Star vs Black hole

5 hours ago

Rock Found in Field Turns Out to Be 4.6GY Old Meteorite

16 hours ago

Is the Sun's photosphere fluorescent?

16 hours ago

Why isn't there an effort to name non-stellar celestial objects?

18 hours ago

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (2)