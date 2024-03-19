Clemson University (Clemson) was founded in 1889 as a public land grant university in Clemson, South Carolina. Clemson is one of the most selective universities in terms of admissions. Notable programs include, Engineering and Architecture. A new doctoral program in the Restoration Institute will offer advanced research in restoring historical buildings, eco-systems and other remedial work. The School of Agriculture and Forestry is highly respected nationally. Today, the student body has approximately 17,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students.

Address Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina 29634 Website http://www.clemson.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clemson_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

