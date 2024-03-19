Clemson University (Clemson) was founded in 1889 as a public land grant university in Clemson, South Carolina. Clemson is one of the most selective universities in terms of admissions. Notable programs include, Engineering and Architecture. A new doctoral program in the Restoration Institute will offer advanced research in restoring historical buildings, eco-systems and other remedial work. The School of Agriculture and Forestry is highly respected nationally. Today, the student body has approximately 17,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students.
- Address
- Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina 29634
- Website
- http://www.clemson.edu/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clemson_University
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed