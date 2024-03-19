Clemson University (Clemson) was founded in 1889 as a public land grant university in Clemson, South Carolina. Clemson is one of the most selective universities in terms of admissions. Notable programs include, Engineering and Architecture. A new doctoral program in the Restoration Institute will offer advanced research in restoring historical buildings, eco-systems and other remedial work. The School of Agriculture and Forestry is highly respected nationally. Today, the student body has approximately 17,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students.

A new method to evaluate thermoelectric materials

Working with one of the world's preeminent thermoelectric materials researchers, a team of researchers in the Clemson Department of Physics and Astronomy and the Clemson Nanomaterials Institute (CNI) has developed a new, ...

Flowers' unseen colors can help ensure pollination, survival

You can't see it, but different substances in the petals of flowers create a "bulls-eye" for pollinating insects, according to a Clemson University scientist whose research sheds light on chemical changes in flowers which ...

