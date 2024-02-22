February 22, 2024

Video: The latest science on tipping points in Antarctica

Video: The latest science on tipping points in Antarctica from the EU project TiPACCs
Ice loss from Antarctica has increased over the recent decades. The ice sheet in this remote continent covers about 98% of the Antarctic continent and is the largest single mass of ice on Earth. Even small changes in ocean conditions in the future could lead to long-lasting or even irreversible changes—with important implications for global sea-level rise.

In this video, scientists from the TiPACCs project explain the importance of studying the Antarctic Ice Sheet and the surrounding ocean. They highlight the latest knowledge on changes in the continental shelf seas around Antarctica, whether the Antarctic Ice Sheet has already crossed a tipping point, what will happen when this tipping point is crossed, and the latest developments in coupled ocean-ice sheet modeling.

The new policy brief summarizes the main new insights resulting from the TiPACCs project and lists the remaining knowledge gaps and priorities for further Antarctic research. The document draws on research findings within the TiPACCs project, highlighting the paramount importance of understanding and addressing tipping points in Antarctica.

The outcomes of this research underscore the potentially far-reaching implications of Antarctic tipping points for the , , and biodiversity, emphasizing the crucial role of both national and EU policymakers in shaping international climate policies.

More information: Tipping points in Antarctica, Key messages from TiPACCs: www.tipaccs.eu/wp-content/uplo … olicy-Brief-2024.pdf

