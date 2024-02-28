February 28, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Vast majority views disinformation as a threat to democracy and social cohesion, German study finds

by Jochen Lange, Bertelsmann Stiftung

disinformation
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

According to 84% of people in Germany, misinformation that is deliberately spread online is a big or even a very big threat to German society. Moreover, 81% believe that disinformation jeopardizes democracy and social cohesion. Those are the findings from the Bertelsmann Stiftung's new study "Disconcerted Public."

"Most people are now aware that poses a threat to democratic society. For example, misinformation is being used to influence elections and undermine trust in politics, political parties and the media. Considering the series of elections scheduled to take place this year, this development is a challenge that must be overcome if we are to protect liberal democracy," says Daniela Schwarzer, member of the Bertelsmann Stiftung Executive Board.

More than half of the survey's respondents (54%) say that the topic of disinformation receives too little attention. When it comes to assessing the reasons for why disinformation is being spread, there is broad agreement, with more than 90% of respondents saying that people who disseminate misinformation want to influence political opinions among the public.

The figures for influencing electoral outcomes (86%) and dividing society (84%) are similarly high. This is consistent with the finding that respondents most often perceive disinformation in connection with controversial topics such as immigration, health, war and the climate crisis.

Senders of disinformation are often believed to come from the political arena

The survey's respondents most often see disinformation as being present in . Blogs, and messenger services also play a role, however. Actors in the political arena are most often perceived as being the source of disinformation, with two-thirds saying protest and activist groups are responsible, followed by bloggers and influencers (60%), (53%) and politicians and political parties in Germany (50%).

In general, one person in two feels that disinformation originates both in Germany and abroad. More than half of those surveyed believe that disinformation is spread by sources on both the political right and left.

Greater awareness of the problem in the US

Data from the survey also make it possible to draw comparisons with the United States. Uncertainty about the truthfulness of content and the belief that disinformation is being spread are more pronounced there than in Germany. "Respondents in the U.S. are more likely to blame politicians and for disinformation, viewing the opposing political camp as the source. This reflects the polarization present in the U.S., which has become evident again and again in election campaigns," says Kai Unzicker, expert at the Bertelsmann Stiftung for and the study's co-author.

Also striking is the fact that, while 70% of respondents in Germany believe that disinformation is a problem for others and only 16% see themselves at risk, people in the U.S. have a more nuanced view. There, 39% are concerned that they themselves might be deceived by disinformation. To that end, they check content more often and more critically.

According to the authors, Germany's politicians, media and civil society must become more active in this area. "We need better guidelines. Social networks should be required to include fact checks and trust scores," says Cathleen Berger, digital expert at the Bertelsmann Stiftung and co-author of the study.

"In general, it should be easier for users to check and report information. In addition, a number of independent non-government actors need to monitor , and a careful balance must be struck between protecting the public from disinformation and protecting freedom of speech. This can only be achieved through a broad and regular social discourse."

For the study "Disconcerted Public," 5,055 people in Germany and 2,018 in the United States aged 16 and over were surveyed online from October 4 to 17, 2023 on behalf of the Bertelsmann Stiftung. The survey and analysis were carried out by the opinion research firm pollytix strategic research gmbh. The data are representative and weighted, and the margin of error is 1.4 percentage points for Germany and 2.2 for the U.S.

More information: Disconcerted Public. Super election year 2024: Concerns about disinformation in Germany and the United States. www.bertelsmann-stiftung.de/en … /disconcerted-public

Provided by Bertelsmann Stiftung

Citation: Vast majority views disinformation as a threat to democracy and social cohesion, German study finds (2024, February 28) retrieved 28 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-vast-majority-views-disinformation-threat.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Europeans want decisive action against disinformation on the Internet
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why do I think (guitar) G-strings sound out-of-tune?

52 minutes ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

9 hours ago

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

Feb 26, 2024

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Feb 26, 2024

Everett and Gell-Mann at the notable Massagon(?) meeting

Feb 23, 2024

Two-tone, Ska rock

Feb 22, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)