February 13, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Cross-cultural TikTok study offers insights into user behavior and motivations

by David Bradley, Inderscience

TikTok app
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

TikTok is a popular social media platform where users can create and share short videos, often featuring music, dance, comedy, and other creative content.

Research published in the International Journal of Mobile Communications has compared TikTok usage between China and the United States of America and offers invaluable insights into user behavior and motivations on the social media platform and how they differ between these two regions. The study involved surveying 150 Chinese and 148 U.S. users and introduced the Comprehensive Gratifications Engagement Model to reveal how users interact with TikTok content.

Jian Shi, Mohammad Ali, and Fiona Chew of Syracuse University, New York, U.S., make several points based on their study. First, TikTok users engage more in and with the platform's video content compared with other short-video apps such as Snapchat. This would suggest that part of TikTok's unique appeal is its potential for working as a goal-oriented activity.

Second, differences in user engagement between TikTok users in China and the U.S. were apparent, particularly when it comes to the degree of gratification people hope for in using the app, users in the U.S. seek a greater degree of gratification than those in China, the team reports. Understanding such cultural differences is essential for companies hoping to tailor on social media in different countries.

Fundamentally, TikTok is widely used as a pastime to help someone escape their everyday life, to relax, to learn, but also as a tool for procrastination and as a status-seeking tool and to impress others. Thankfully, it's not all about self-aggrandizement, people also want to meet and discover interesting people on the app and to make connections and thus feel like they belong to an interesting community. There remains an element of social in this form of . The specifics as detailed in the paper showed the nuanced differences between users in China and the U.S.

More information: Jian Shi et al, Understanding gratifications for engaging with short-video: a comparison of TikTok use in the USA and China, International Journal of Mobile Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1504/IJMC.2024.136627

Provided by Inderscience

Citation: Cross-cultural TikTok study offers insights into user behavior and motivations (2024, February 13) retrieved 13 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-cultural-tiktok-insights-user-behavior.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Universal Music warns it will pull songs from TikTok
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

10 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

11 hours ago

What are your favorite Disco "Classics"?

Feb 10, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Feb 9, 2024

Today's Fusion Music: T Square, Cassiopeia, Rei & Kanade Sato

Feb 9, 2024

Everett and Gell-Mann at the notable Massagon(?) meeting

Feb 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)