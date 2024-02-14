February 14, 2024

Case study: The evolution of a series of participant-centered workshops

by University of Massachusetts Amherst

Case study: The evolution of a series of participant-centered workshops
Participating institutions. Credit: Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Education (2023). DOI: 10.1002/bmb.21789

Ludmila Tyler, senior lecturer in the biochemistry and molecular biology (BMB) department, is co-first author of a paper in the journal Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Education that reflects on the lessons learned from the first full year of Inclusive Community for the Assessment of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology/BMB Learning (ICABL) workshops.

Titled "Evolution of a self-renewing, participant-centered workshop series in BMB assessment," the published in the journal's January/February 2024 edition identifies factors that can contribute to an effective workshop series and looks ahead to the growth of the community. It addresses two of the most central questions in education: "How do we know what students have learned?" and "What are effective ways to give students feedback about their progress?"

"Collecting about what students have (and have not) learned allows teachers to see what is (and is not) working for students and then to make adjustments as needed," Tyler says.

ICABL offers a series of workshops designed to help teachers measure what students have learned. Tyler is a member of the ICABL steering committee, which brings BMB faculty, postdoctoral scientists and graduate students together from across the country to discuss in measuring student learning. ICABL also partnered with hosts at minority-serving institutions throughout the country to offer these workshops on summative and alternative assessment.

"ICABL aims to build a diverse, inclusive community of scientist-educators, where everyone can learn and thrive," Tyler says.

"Workshops on measuring learning in the discipline meet a need for training in assessment and thus support educators in teaching more effectively. Partnerships with minority-serving institutions and pathways to leadership for participants expand the diversity of perspectives, to the benefit of all."

More information: Ludmila Tyler et al, Evolution of a self‐renewing, participant‐centered workshop series in BMB assessment, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Education (2023). DOI: 10.1002/bmb.21789

Provided by University of Massachusetts Amherst

Citation: Case study: The evolution of a series of participant-centered workshops (2024, February 14) retrieved 14 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-case-evolution-series-centered-workshops.html
