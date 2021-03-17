March 17, 2021

Educators' cultural experiences enhance Indigenous student engagement

by Curtin University

Non-Indigenous educators should actively engage with the Indigenous community in order to build cultural competencies and confidence in teaching Indigenous students, a new Curtin University report has found.

The research, led by Dr. Jonathan Bullen from the Curtin Medical School and funded by the National Centre for Student Equity in Higher Education (NCSEHE), explored non-Indigenous (Wadjella) educators' practical engagement with Indigenous students, including the 'discomfort' often experienced when teaching or developing curriculum in this space.

Dr. Bullen said there had been a national push for the development and integration of Indigenous knowledge and perspectives into tertiary curriculum, but there remained limited training and staff development around ways of engaging with Indigenous Australians.

"Indigenous students are likely to find themselves being taught by academics who lack confidence in teaching Indigenous content to them, and in some cases lack confidence in them at all. This is likely to negatively impact on Indigenous retention," Dr. Bullen said.

Interviews with educators and students, in both Indigenous-focused and 'mainstream' learning environments, identified specific factors affecting Wadjella educators' engagement with Indigenous students.

"Our research showed the quality of engagement was affected by Wadjella educators' mind sets (growth or fixed); tolerance for uncertainty and ambiguity; understanding of the student context; and capacity for forming relationships," Dr. Bullen said.

"Each of these factors is influenced by educators' lived experiences with Indigenous peoples. Thus, institutions must invest in, and support, meaningful engagement with the Indigenous community and provide staff development opportunities extending beyond simple cultural awareness."

NCSEHE Director Professor Sarah O'Shea commended the research, conducted under the NCSEHE Research Grants Program.

"There are wide-reaching benefits from deepening our understanding of student-educator engagement, particularly where there may be cultural and ," Professor O'Shea said.

"I believe this research will not only benefit our Indigenous student cohort, but will also offer welcome guidance to universities and educators in engaging authentically and effectively with student populations more broadly."

The report is titled "Comfort with Discomfort: Exploring Wadjella educators' with Indigenous students."

Explore further

Racism contributes to poor attendance of Indigenous students in Alberta schools
More information: Comfort with Discomfort: Exploring Wadjella educators' engagement with Indigenous students. www.ncsehe.edu.au/publications … indigenous-students/
Provided by Curtin University
Citation: Educators' cultural experiences enhance Indigenous student engagement (2021, March 17) retrieved 17 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-cultural-indigenous-student-engagement.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments