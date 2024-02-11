February 11, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Andean farmers use age-old technique amid climate change

by Juan Carlos Cisneros with Carlos Mandujano in Lima

An aerial view shows a pre-Hispanic agricultural system called Waru Waru, in a field in the Acora district in Puno, Peru, on February 6, 2024
An aerial view shows a pre-Hispanic agricultural system called Waru Waru, in a field in the Acora district in Puno, Peru, on February 6, 2024.

From the sky, they look like huge, circular patterns made by aliens—but in fact, they are an age-old technique farmers have brought back to fight the climate crisis on the Andean plateaus of Puno.

On the border of Peru and Bolivia, the Waru Waru—an indigenous Quechua word that means ridge—are once again protecting potato and quinoa crops as they did in the region 2,000 years ago.

"It is an that lets us face climate change, which has changed the seasons of the year. It is very beneficial in times of drought and frost," farmer Cesar Cutipa, 42, told AFP.

Puno lies on Lake Titicaca about 3,812 meters (12,507 feet) above sea level. Farmers have made six Waru Waru nearby in flood-prone fields.

Furrows form a rectangular platform, where planting is done. Surrounded by water, the planting beds are up to 100 meters long, between four and 10 meters wide and one meter high.

The water around the plants creates a microclimate, absorbing heat from the sun during the day and radiating it back at night to ward off frost in .

"The Waru Waru cannot flood during the because they have an intelligent drainage system that reaches the river. They have many advantages," agronomist Gaston Quispe told AFP.

In 2023, when Puno suffered one of the largest periods of drought in almost six decades, Waru Waru helped farmers cope with lack of water and avoid .

The area is home to mostly indigenous farming communities, mostly Quechua in Peru—and up the Andes—and both Quechua and Aymara in Bolivia.

"We are able to live here peacefully because we have our potatoes, our quinoa and barley. We can be in peace without going to the city," said 22-year-old farmer Valeria Nahua.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Andean farmers use age-old technique amid climate change (2024, February 11) retrieved 11 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-andean-farmers-age-technique-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Archaeology can help us learn from history to build a sustainable future for food
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

90,000-year-old human footprints found on Moroccan beach

Feb 8, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Feb 8, 2024

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Feb 1, 2024

Evidence of large submarine volcanic eruption 520 kyrs ago in Aegean

Jan 16, 2024

What happens to the IR radiation that the Greenhouse gases don't absorb?

Jan 14, 2024

M7.5 Earthquake, near Anamizu, W Japan

Jan 5, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)