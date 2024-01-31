January 31, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

New Zealand to ban 'forever chemicals' in make-up

PFAS
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

New Zealand is set to become one of the first countries to ban harmful "forever chemicals" from cosmetic products, environment watchdogs said Wednesday.

The Environmental Protection Authority said it will ban long-lasting substances perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl—known as PFAS or "forever chemicals"—by 2027.

Found in items like nail polish, shaving cream, foundation, lipstick and mascara, PFAS make products more durable, spreadable and water-resistant.

They are virtually indestructible, but can build up in the body over time and studies have linked them to cancer, infertility and .

"Our concern is they don't break down, either in the body or the environment," Shaun Presow from the Environmental Protection Authority told AFP on Wednesday.

"As they accumulate, they have been linked to a range of harmful effects, like some cancers and hormonal issues."

The cosmetics industry has until December 31, 2026 to phase out the use of the chemicals.

New Zealand will also ban the use of PFAS in firefighting foams from December 2025.

Some US states have adopted policies protecting people from PFAS and the European Union is mulling a ban, but Presow says New Zealand is among the first banning them from cosmetics.

"We're one of the first countries to do it, we haven't seen many others yet," he added.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: New Zealand to ban 'forever chemicals' in make-up (2024, January 31) retrieved 31 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-zealand-chemicals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

'Forever chemicals' in German drinking water: A hidden threat unveiled
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Jan 27, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Jan 18, 2024

Evidence of large submarine volcanic eruption 520 kyrs ago in Aegean

Jan 16, 2024

What happens to the IR radiation that the Greenhouse gases don't absorb?

Jan 14, 2024

M7.5 Earthquake, near Anamizu, W Japan

Jan 5, 2024

Rare earth mineral deposit, Brook Mine, near Sheridan, WY

Jan 2, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)