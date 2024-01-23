January 23, 2024

'Forever chemicals' in German drinking water: A hidden threat unveiled

by TranSpread

Credit: Eco-Environment & Health (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.eehl.2023.08.004

In a study published in Eco-Environment & Health, researchers screened German drinking water for 26 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). This effort, notably supported by residents, marks a significant step in understanding the presence of PFAS in drinking water.

The study involved collecting 89 drinking from various locations in Germany, analyzing them for 26 different PFAS using high-performance liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (HPLC-MS/MS). The findings revealed that while the 20 recently regulated PFAS were below the detection limit, the sum concentrations varied widely, with some samples exceeding the threshold for certain PFAS.

This research is pivotal in informing future regulatory decisions and . It highlights the need for ongoing surveillance and stricter controls on PFAS in drinking water.

Dr. Aki Sebastian Ruhl, emphasizes the importance of this study in providing a comprehensive view of PFAS distribution in drinking water across Germany, a crucial aspect in evaluating environmental and .

The in this study has provided valuable insights into PFAS levels in German drinking water, laying the groundwork for future environmental and public health initiatives, and underscores the necessity for further research to understand the long-term implications of PFAS in drinking water and to develop more efficient removal methods.

More information: Vanessa Ingold et al, Screening for 26 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in German drinking waters with support of residents, Eco-Environment & Health (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.eehl.2023.08.004

Provided by TranSpread

Citation: 'Forever chemicals' in German drinking water: A hidden threat unveiled (2024, January 23) retrieved 23 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-chemicals-german-hidden-threat-unveiled.html
Most Americans are oblivious to 'forever chemicals' and risks, research finds
