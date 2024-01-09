January 9, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Innovating wastewater treatment: A leap from experience to intelligence

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Innovating wastewater treatment: A leap from experience to intelligence
Credit: Environmental Science and Ecotechnology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.ese.2023.100370

In a recent study published online 18 December 2023 in the journal Environmental Science and Ecotechnology, scientists from Peking University introduced a Global WWTP Microbiome-based Integrative Information Platform to address the escalating complexities of pollutants and inadequacies in traditional wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs).

This , inspired by the advancements in (AI), is poised to revolutionize the field of environmental engineering and microbiome research.

The innovative platform harnesses extensive microbiome and engineering data from WWTPs around the world. By utilizing advanced AI-driven tools, it analyzes the data to identify optimal microbiomes, upgrade facilities, and effectively respond to pollution accidents. This AI-driven platform strives for a stronger, faster, and globally integrated wastewater treatment solution, thereby enhancing WWTPs' indispensable role in pollution control and environmental sustainability.

"The Global WWTP Microbiome-based Integrative Information Platform is not just a ; it's a in how we cope with environmental challenges," stated Donghui Wen, a leading figure in environmental engineering. "By harnessing the power of AI and global data, we're moving from mere experience-based methods to an era of informed intelligence."

The implications of this platform are vast. It is expected to significantly enhance the performance of WWTPs in pollution control, contributing to a more harmonious and healthy future for human society and the natural environment. It supports multidisciplinary research, documents microbial evolution, advances wastewater-based epidemiology, and enhances global resource sharing.

More information: Fuzhong Xiong et al, Global WWTP Microbiome-based Integrative Information Platform: From experience to intelligence, Environmental Science and Ecotechnology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.ese.2023.100370

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Innovating wastewater treatment: A leap from experience to intelligence (2024, January 9) retrieved 9 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-wastewater-treatment-intelligence.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Forecasting microbiomes for sustainability and health
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

M7.5 Earthquake, near Anamizu, W Japan

Jan 5, 2024

What happens to the IR radiation that the Greenhouse gases don't absorb?

Jan 5, 2024

Rare earth mineral deposit, Brook Mine, near Sheridan, WY

Jan 2, 2024

Excellent Mars Perseverance video

Jan 1, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Dec 30, 2023

2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami (19 years ago)

Dec 27, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)