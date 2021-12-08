December 8, 2021

Important role of prokaryotic viruses in sewage treatment

by The University of Hong Kong

Engineering team uncovers the important role of prokaryotic viruses in sewage treatment
Shared viral genera in six WWTPs in Hong Kong. Credit: The University of Hong Kong

Prokaryotic viruses (phages) existing in activated sludge (AS), a biological treatment process widely used in wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs), act to regulate the composition of microbial community in the activated sludge. Phages are major bacterial predators, through virus-host interactions with key bacterial populations in AS systems, they can influence the removal efficiency of pollutants. Phages of high specificity could be used to curb undesired bacteria, e.g., the undesired foaming-associated filamentous bacteria that could disrupt the removal efficiency of AS system.

Clinically, has been demonstrated by other research team as an effective way against the antibiotic resistant superbug Acinetobacter baumannii, and activated sludge in WWTPs is an important source for isolating phages for treating infections to save people's lives.

The research team led by Professor Tong Zhang in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) recently applied a systematic metagenomic pipeline to retrieve a catalog of around 50,000 phages from six WWTPs in Hong Kong. The study reveals the large and uncharacterised prokaryotic viral diversity in activated sludge, and largely expands the current AS prokaryotic catalog to provide reference for utilizing phage treatments to control undesired microorganisms in WWTPs. The findings have been published in leading science journal Nature Communications.

Professor Zhang said: "Prokaryotic viruses are so small that people overlooked the roles of them in WWTPs. By uncovering the extensive virus-host interactions in functional microorganisms in WWTPs, this study highlights the potential roles of phages in pollutant removal and environmental protection."

This is the first work globally to explore the connections between functional microorganisms in WWTPs and prokaryotic viruses. Future work will include analyzing the dynamics of the community of AS in the long term and isolating phages to control undesired bacteria in WWTPs.

This work is a part of Professor Zhang's project supported by the University Grants Committee's Theme-based Research Scheme (TRS) aimed at supporting research of strategic importance.

The , "Prokaryotic viruses impact functional microorganisms in nutrient removal and carbon cycle in ," was published in Nature Communications

Explore further

Turning the phage on infectious diseases
More information: Yiqiang Chen et al, Prokaryotic viruses impact functional microorganisms in nutrient removal and carbon cycle in wastewater treatment plants, Nature Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-25678-1
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by The University of Hong Kong
Citation: Important role of prokaryotic viruses in sewage treatment (2021, December 8) retrieved 8 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-important-role-prokaryotic-viruses-sewage.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

3 hours ago

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

4 hours ago

Hair Depilation? (with hair removers like Nair)

13 hours ago

Can twin cats have mirror image fur colors?

Dec 06, 2021

Hippos with snotty noses

Dec 06, 2021

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

Dec 05, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)