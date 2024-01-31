January 31, 2024

Video: Why we need to preserve maritime forests

by Francesco Fiondella, State of the Planet

forests
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

While collecting cores from oak trees on Fire Island National Park, Nicole Davi, a dendrochronologist who works at the Climate School's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, explains the critical role maritime forests play in protecting our coastal communities from storms. The tree-ring records she builds will help us understand how these ecosystems are responding to climate change.

"I love maritime forests. I think they're beautiful and just so dynamic and complex—there are so few of them," Davi says. "They're also right behind the ocean. I think of them as being on the front lines. I'm really interested in how climate is impacting these trees through extreme events like hurricanes, multiyear droughts and strong storms."

Credit: State of the Planet

Provided by State of the Planet

This story is republished courtesy of Earth Institute, Columbia University http://blogs.ei.columbia.edu.

Citation: Video: Why we need to preserve maritime forests (2024, January 31)
