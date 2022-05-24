May 24, 2022

NOAA hurricane forecast 2022: Up to 21 named storms possible; as many as 10 hurricanes could form

by Doyle Rice, Usa Today

hurricane
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Federal forecasters expect yet another busy Atlantic hurricane season in 2022: As many as 10 hurricanes forming, meteorologists said Tuesday.

The season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. An average season typically spawns seven hurricanes and peaks in August and September. If predictions hold true, it will be a record seventh consecutive year of above-normal activity.

Overall, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said 14 to 21 named storms will develop. This number includes , which contain wind speeds of 39 mph or higher. Storms become hurricanes when winds reach 74 mph.

Of the predicted hurricanes, three to six could be , packing wind speeds of 111 mph or higher.

The predicted is a result of several climate factors, including the ongoing La Niña that is likely to persist throughout the , warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon.

El Niño, a natural warming of ocean water in the tropical Pacific Ocean, tends to suppress Atlantic hurricane activity. Its opposite, La Niña, a cooling of that same water, usually boosts the number of hurricanes in the Atlantic.

Forecasts include storms that spin up in the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

NOAA's forecast follows others this spring that also called for a more active hurricane season.

Last month, meteorologists at Colorado State University predicted 19 tropical storms will form, nine of which will become hurricanes.

Forecasters also released their prediction for the eastern Pacific basin, where 10 to 17 named storms are expected. An average eastern Pacific hurricane season produces 15 named storms.

Eastern Pacific storms and hurricanes primarily stay out to sea and seldom affect the U.S. mainland, although some storms hit the west coast of Mexico. Remnant moisture from the storms can dump heavy rain on the U.S. Southwest, leading to flooding.

Explore further

Forecasters predict another active hurricane season with 19 tropical storms, 9 hurricanes

(c)2022 USA Today. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: NOAA hurricane forecast 2022: Up to 21 named storms possible; as many as 10 hurricanes could form (2022, May 24) retrieved 24 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-noaa-hurricane-storms-hurricanes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Phase velocity and frequency of a matter wave

1 hour ago

How to measure the density of a material?

1 hour ago

Layperson Here... Looking to calculate the flow through a slot in a pipe versus the overall flow

1 hour ago

A mind excercise inside videogames.

1 hour ago

Three Points at Vertices of Equilateral Triangle

1 hour ago

Roll and Drop!

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)