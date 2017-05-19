Expect above-average Atlantic hurricane season, US forecasters say

May 25, 2017
An average season produces 12 named storms of which six become hurricanes, such as Hurricane Nicole, seen here approaching Bermu
An average season produces 12 named storms of which six become hurricanes, such as Hurricane Nicole, seen here approaching Bermuda on October 13, 2016

The Atlantic ocean could see another above-average hurricane season this year, with 11-17 big storms and as many as nine hurricanes, US forecasters said Thursday.

The expected absence of El Nino, an ocean warming trend that tends to reduce the likelihood of hurricanes, is a major reason for the expected rise in number of storms.

Other factors include above-average sea surface temperatures and weaker vertical wind shear across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

An average season produces 12 named storms of which six become hurricanes.

"The outlook reflects our expectation of a weak or non-existent El Nino," said Gerry Bell, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center.

The upcoming Atlantic season runs from June 1 through November 30.

"Forecasters predict a 70 percent likelihood of 11 to 17 named storms," said NOAA, referring to with winds of 39 miles per hour (63 kilometers per hour) or higher.

Five to nine of those storms could become hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or higher.

Two to four hurricanes are expected to be "major," meaning Category 3 or higher, with winds of 111 mph or more.

Already, the eastern Atlantic has seen a rare, pre-season , Tropical Storm Arlene, which formed in the eastern Atlantic in April.

Explore further: US forecasts 'near-normal' hurricane season

Related Stories

US forecasts 'near-normal' hurricane season

May 27, 2016

The coming Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to be "near-normal," after three years of unusually low storm activity due in part to the El Nino ocean warming trend, US government scientists said Friday.

NOAA predicts 'average' Atlantic hurricane season

May 22, 2014

Forecasters predict the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season will be "near or below average," thanks to an expected El Nino phenomenon, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.

Recommended for you

The birth and death of a tectonic plate

May 24, 2017

Several hundred miles off the Pacific Northwest coast, a small tectonic plate called the Juan de Fuca is slowly sliding under the North American continent. This subduction has created a collision zone with the potential to ...

Sub-zero waters a barrier to oil spill recovery

May 24, 2017

Sub-zero temperatures in the deep waters of the North Atlantic would significantly hamper the ability of oil-eating bacteria to help the ocean recover from a major oil spill, according to new research.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.