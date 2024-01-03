Strong solar flare erupts from sun

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare—as seen in the bright flash on the far left—on Dec. 31, 2023. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares, which is colorized in yellow and orange. Credit: NASA/SDO

The sun emitted a strong solar flare, peaking at 4:55 p.m. EST, on Dec. 31, 2023. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the sun constantly, captured an image of the event.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

This flare is classified as an X5.0 flare. X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength.

Provided by NASA