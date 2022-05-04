May 4, 2022

Sun releases moderate solar flare

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Sun releases moderate solar flare
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare – as seen in the bright flash in the center of the image – on May 4, 2022. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares, and which is colorized in yellow. Credit: NASA/SDO

The Sun emitted a moderate solar flare on May 4, 2022, peaking at 5:00 a.m. ET. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, captured an image of the event.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

This flare is classified as an M-class flare. M-class flares are a class below the most intense flares, the X-class flares.

Explore further

NASA's SDO sees sun release strong solar flare
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Sun releases moderate solar flare (2022, May 4) retrieved 4 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-sun-moderate-solar-flare.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do I study for test?

26 minutes ago

Random Thoughts part 6

27 minutes ago

How good are our ears ?

34 minutes ago

Wilbert Zweistein's objection to the equivalence principle

1 hour ago

Work done by a gas in a heat engine which compresses a spring

1 hour ago

Algorithmic trading with python

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)