January 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

NASA's LRO spots Japan's SLIM moon lander

by Nancy N. Jones, NASA

NASA's LRO spots Japan's SLIM moon lander
NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured this image of the JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) SLIM lander on the moon’s surface on Jan. 24, 2024. SLIM landed at 13.3160 degrees south latitude, 25.2510 degrees east longitude, at an elevation of minus 2,992 feet (minus 912 meters). The image is 2,887 feet wide (880 meters), and lunar north is up. (LROC NAC frame M14607392143L) Credit: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University

On Jan. 19, 2024, at 10:20 a.m. EST, the JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) landed on the lunar surface. Five days later, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft passed over the landing site and photographed SLIM.

NASA's LRO spots Japan's SLIM moon lander
A composite image dividing the before image from after. Features that are the same in both images disappear, highlighting the changes in surface brightness from the rocket plume. The image is 2,887 feet wide (880 meters), and lunar north is up. Credit: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University

LRO acquired the image at an altitude of about 50 miles (80 km). Bright streaks on the left side of the image are rocky material ejected from the nearby, relatively young Shioli crater.

Japan is the fifth nation to complete a soft landing on the .

This image pair shows LRO views of the area surrounding the SLIM site before (frame M1254087075L) and after (frame M1460739214L) its landing. Note the slight change in reflectance around the lander due to engine exhaust sweeping the surface. These images are enlarged by a factor of two, and are about 1,444 feet (440 meters) wide. Credit: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University

Provided by NASA

Citation: NASA's LRO spots Japan's SLIM moon lander (2024, January 29) retrieved 29 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-nasa-lro-japan-slim-moon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA's LRO views impact site of HAKUTO-R mission 1 moon lander
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Celestial plane orientation to the galactic core

Jan 27, 2024

Observational Astronomy Project Ideas to Show Special Relativity

Jan 27, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jan 26, 2024

Help identifying this Tumbling object in a night sky photo from Namibia

Jan 26, 2024

Questions about dark matter/energy

Jan 26, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Jan 22, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)