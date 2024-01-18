January 18, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Image: An aurora in another light

by Monika Luabeya, NASA

An aurora in another light
Credit: NASA/Lauren Dauphin and Wanmei Liang, NOAA

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite sensor on the NOAA-NASA Suomi NPP satellite captured this image of the aurora borealis, or northern lights, over western Canada at 3:23 a.m. MST (5:23 a.m. EST) on November 5, 2023.

Auroras are colorful ribbons of light appearing in night skies, incited by a strong geomagnetic storm in Earth's magnetosphere. Multiple from the sun sent a surge of charged particles toward Earth. After colliding with Earth's magnetosphere, some particles trapped in the are accelerated into Earth's upper atmosphere where they excite nitrogen and oxygen molecules and release photons of light, known as the aurora.

If you like watching displays such as these, you can help scientists verify aurora sightings so they can analyze and include them in space weather models.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: An aurora in another light (2024, January 18) retrieved 18 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-image-aurora.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

What are auroras, and why do they come in different shapes and colors? Two experts explain
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Binary Stars/Teardrop Shapes

8 hours ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

11 hours ago

If nothing can escape a black hole, it follows that Hawking radiation can't exist?

Jan 16, 2024

Would discovery of a galaxy without dark matter disprove MOND?

Jan 16, 2024

Stellar evolution path and Regression line

Jan 16, 2024

Faraday pulsation

Jan 15, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)