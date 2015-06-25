Image: The Aurora and the Sunrise

April 12, 2018, NASA
The Aurora and the Sunrise
Credit: NASA

"Sunrise crashes an aurora party over the southern hemisphere," said astronaut Ricky Arnold of the image he snapped from the International Space Station.

Auroras are one of the many Earthly phenomena the crew of the space station observe from their perch high above the planet. The dancing lights of auroras provide spectacular views, but also capture the imagination of scientists who study incoming energy and particles from our Sun.

Auroras are one effect of such , which can speed out from the Sun both in a steady stream called the solar wind or from giant eruptions known as or CMEs.

After a trip toward Earth that can last three days, the solar particles and magnetic fields cause the release of particles already trapped near Earth, which in turn trigger reactions in the upper atmosphere in which oxygen and nitrogen molecules release photons of light. The result: the Northern and Southern lights.

Image: Northern lights over Canada

December 28, 2016

Just hours after the winter solstice, a mass of energetic particles from the Sun smashed into the magnetic field around Earth. The strong solar wind stream stirred up a display of northern lights over northern Canada.

Night-time view of Aurora

November 6, 2012

(Phys.org)—Overnight on October 4-5, 2012, a mass of energetic particles from the atmosphere of the Sun were flung out into space, a phenomenon known as a coronal mass ejection. Three days later, the storm from the Sun ...

Hubble spots auroras on Uranus

April 10, 2017

This is a composite image of Uranus by Voyager 2 and two different observations made by Hubble—one for the ring and one for the auroras.

Fast solar wind causes aurora light shows

October 12, 2015

On the night of Oct. 8, 2015, a photographer in Harstad, Norway captured this image of the dancing northern lights. Auroras are created when fast-moving, magnetic solar material strikes Earth's magnetic bubble, the magnetosphere. ...

How the sun caused an aurora this week

August 22, 2014

On the evening of Aug. 20, 2014, the International Space Station was flying past North America when it flew over the dazzling, green blue lights of an aurora. On board, astronaut Reid Wiseman captured this image of the aurora, ...

