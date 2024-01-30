January 30, 2024

Earth's atmospheric glow can be seen from the International Space Station

by Michelle Zajac, NASA

Earth's atmospheric glow
Credit: NASA, ESA/Andreas Mogensen

This high exposure photograph revealed Earth's atmospheric glow against the backdrop of a starry sky in this image taken from the International Space Station on Jan. 21, 2024. At the time, the orbital lab was 258 miles above the Pacific Ocean northeast of Papua New Guinea. The Nauka science module and Prichal docking module are visible at left.

Since the became operational in November 2000, have produced hundreds of thousands of images of the land, oceans, and atmosphere of Earth, and even of the moon through Crew Earth Observations. Their photographs of Earth record how the planet changes over time due to human activity and natural events.

