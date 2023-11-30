November 30, 2023

Image: The beginnings of a sunrise

by Monika Luabeya, NASA

Credit: NASA/Jasmin Moghbeli

City lights stretch across the United States like a string of holiday lights in this image taken from the International Space Station on Nov. 10, 2023. At far left, the lights of Chicago, Illinois, are outlined by Lake Michigan. At far right, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area shines through the clouds while the sun's first rays start to light up Earth's atmosphere (at top).

Since the became operational in November 2000, have produced hundreds of thousands of images of the land, oceans, and atmosphere of Earth. Their photographs of Earth record how the planet changes over time due to human activity and natural events. This allows scientists to monitor disasters and direct response on the ground and study phenomena, from the movement of glaciers to urban wildlife.

Provided by NASA

