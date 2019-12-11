December 11, 2019

New NASA ebook reveals insights of Earth seen at night from space

by Steve Cole, NASA

New NASA eBook reveals insights of Earth seen at night from space
This new NASA ebook includes more than 150 images of our planet in darkness as captured from space by Earth-observing satellites and astronauts over the last 25 years. Credit: NASA

Earth has many stories to tell, even in the dark of night. Earth at Night, NASA's new 200-page ebook, is now available online and includes more than 150 images of our planet in darkness as captured from space by Earth-observing satellites and astronauts on the International Space Station over the past 25 years.

The images reveal how and natural phenomena light up the darkness around the world, depicting the intricate structure of cities, wildfires and volcanoes raging, auroras dancing across the polar skies, moonlight reflecting off snow and deserts, and other dramatic earthly scenes.

"Earth at Night explores the brilliance of our planet when it is in darkness," wrote Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, in the book's foreword. "The book is a compilation of stories depicting the interactions between science and wonder. I am pleased to share this visually stunning and captivating exploration of our home planet."

In addition to the images, the book tells how scientists use these observations to study our changing planet and aid decision makers in such areas as sustainable energy use and disaster response.

NASA brings together technology, science, and unique global Earth observations to provide societal benefits and strengthen our nation. The agency makes its Earth observations freely and openly available to everyone for use in developing solutions to important global issues such as changing freshwater availability, food security and human health.

New NASA eBook reveals insights of Earth seen at night from space
“Earth at Night” shows how scientists use images such as this astronaut photo of the Gulf of Mexico taken from the International Space Station over the southern United States to study our changing planet. Credit: NASA

Explore further

How NASA Earth data aids America, state by state
More information: For more information about NASA's Earth science programs, visit www.nasa.gov/earth
Provided by NASA
Citation: New NASA ebook reveals insights of Earth seen at night from space (2019, December 11) retrieved 11 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-nasa-ebook-reveals-insights-earth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Questions on Galactic Coordinate Systems

8 hours ago

Absorption lines and emmision lines in stellar spectra

9 hours ago

Cosmic ray charge

Dec 09, 2019

Voyager 2

Dec 06, 2019

Is this a star before it hit the ground on Earth?

Dec 06, 2019

Help with the Virial Theorem please

Dec 06, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments