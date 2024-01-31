January 31, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Death toll shows extreme air pollution events are a growing urban threat

by Lucien Wilkinson, Curtin University

Death toll shows extreme air pollution events are a growing urban threat
Map of Australia featuring zoomed-in maps of the eight Greater Capital City Areas: Darwin, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, ACT, Sydney, and Brisbane. Each city map includes the city name and estimated population, ranging from Darwin with 150,000 to Sydney with 5.2 million. A color-coded legend indicates population density per square kilometer, with shades ranging from light to dark representing 0 to over 1,000 densities. Coastal areas generally show higher population densities. All maps include scale bars for size reference. Credit: Heliyon (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.heliyon.2024.e24532

New Curtin University-led research has estimated that 1,454 avoidable deaths (one person every five days) occurred in Australian capital cities in the past 20 years because of fine particle air pollution from extreme events such as bushfires and dust storms, wood-heater smoke or industrial accidents.

The study also found that nearly one-third of deaths from extreme air pollution exposure days could be prevented if pollution events were reduced by as little as 5%. The study, "Mortality burden attributable to exceptional PM 2.5 air pollution events in Australian cities: A health impact assessment," was published in the journal Heliyon.

Lead researcher Dr. Lucas Hertzog from Curtin's World Health Organization Collaborating Center for Climate Change and Health Impact Assessment said the findings highlighted the urgent need for effective strategies to manage , particularly during extreme weather events like bushfires and dust storms, which are becoming more common due to climate change.

"Using data from 2001 to 2020 from air pollution monitoring sites, combined with a range of satellite and land use-related data, we modeled the exposure to exceptional levels of particulate matter air pollution (PM2.5) for each extreme pollution exposure day," Dr. Hertzog said.

"Despite relatively low daily PM2.5 levels generally (compared to global averages), Australian cities experience days with extreme pollution levels where PM2.5 concentrations exceed the WHO Air Quality Guideline standard.

"Sydney and Melbourne reported the highest number of deaths attributable to extreme air pollution events, with 541 and 438 deaths respectively, followed by Brisbane and Perth with 171 and 132 deaths."

"Adelaide and Hobart were the cities that showed, across the 20-year period, fewer days exceeding WHO air quality exposure recommendations, with Adelaide recording only five days and Hobart 11 days above the threshold.

"Darwin, despite its relatively low number of deaths due to PM2.5 exposure events, experienced a high number of days exceeding WHO recommendations, 10 times more than cities like Melbourne."

Dr. Hertzog said the findings show how extreme air pollution events could seriously affect health in urban areas, and understanding this link was crucial, as may increase the frequency and intensity of such pollution events.

"Diseases associated with particulate matter air pollution include asthma and COPD () as well as cardiovascular disorders," Dr. Hertzog said.

"Our study's insights can aid in protecting public health by helping to inform policy development and actions to reduce impacts from extreme air pollution events.

"While responding to bushfires and is an increasingly challenging task, authorities have a crucial role in land use management. They also regulate energy policy and control wood heater regulations. Additional strategies to reduce emissions from industrial accidents or road transport-related smog events could enhance the control of sources of air pollution and improve well-being.

"It is also possible to reduce the burden of mortality by improving warnings and increasing community awareness of smoke avoidance behaviors."

More information: Lucas Hertzog et al, Mortality burden attributable to exceptional PM2.5 air pollution events in Australian cities: A health impact assessment, Heliyon (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.heliyon.2024.e24532

Journal information: Heliyon

Provided by Curtin University

Citation: Death toll shows extreme air pollution events are a growing urban threat (2024, January 31) retrieved 31 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-death-toll-extreme-air-pollution.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Air pollution behind over 250,000 deaths in Europe in 2021: agency
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Jan 27, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Jan 18, 2024

Evidence of large submarine volcanic eruption 520 kyrs ago in Aegean

Jan 16, 2024

What happens to the IR radiation that the Greenhouse gases don't absorb?

Jan 14, 2024

M7.5 Earthquake, near Anamizu, W Japan

Jan 5, 2024

Rare earth mineral deposit, Brook Mine, near Sheridan, WY

Jan 2, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)