December 20, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Unveiling the singular symmetry in facet-engineered 2D materials growth

by KeAi Communications Co.

Unveiling the singular symmetry in facet-engineered 2D materials growth
Controlled growth of hexagonal and rectangular non-layered 2D MnX. Credit: Advanced Powder Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.apmate.2023.100164

In a crystal, facets refer to the planes composed of different atom arrangements. In nature, crystals tend to form a polyhedral shape due to multi-facets, and realizing a single-facet in a crystal is very challenging. Nonetheless, in a study published in Advanced Powder Materials, a group of researchers from China outlined a new synthesis approach that can synthesize large-area 2D materials with atomic thickness and expose single-facet at the same time.

"The exposed facet is crucial since it determines the and property of 2D materials," explains first author of the study Jingwei Wang, Shuimu Scholar at Shenzhen International Graduate School, Tsinghua University.

"Previously, most researchers used wet-chemistry methods to synthesize nanoparticles with specific facets. However, these samples suffer from small surface area, low quality, and the presence of multiple facets which is not suitable for studying the identical properties of one certain facet."

The study's multidisciplinary team of scientists found that using a three-fold symmetric growth substrate, such as mica, yields 2D MnSe crystals with a (111) facet. Conversely, on a two-fold symmetric substrate like MgO (100), 2D MnSe crystals with (100) facets can be grown. These 2D MnSe flakes not only exhibit large-area surfaces of single-facet but also possess high crystallinity and ordered domain orientation. They further prove that these samples are ideal candidates for studying facet-dependent properties (e.g. electrocatalysis).

"Until now, revealing the relationship between crystal facet and properties [has been] challenging since the nanomaterials usually expose multi-facets. Our approach shows that the single-facet can be controlled in atomic thin 2D materials on specific growth substrates," says Bilu Liu, the corresponding author of the study. "We hope that our results encourage scientists to continue investigating -engineering of 2D materials for desired properties and applications."

More information: Jingwei Wang et al, Facet-engineered growth of non-layered 2D manganese chalcogenides, Advanced Powder Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.apmate.2023.100164

Provided by KeAi Communications Co.

Citation: Unveiling the singular symmetry in facet-engineered 2D materials growth (2023, December 20) retrieved 20 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-unveiling-singular-symmetry-facet-engineered-2d.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Improving perovskite solar cell resistance to degradation
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Troubleshooting of WFE - (Wiped Film Evaporator)

Dec 17, 2023

How does bulk size impact the stability of a product during transit?

Dec 11, 2023

Non-cryogenic separation of Helium_3 from Helium_4?

Dec 2, 2023

How hard and costly is it to manufacture a few nanometer-wide substance containing layers?

Nov 21, 2023

Modelling of two phase flow in packed bed using conservation equations

Nov 1, 2023

'Residence' time distribution function for a Pulse input

Oct 31, 2023

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)