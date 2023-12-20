December 20, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Adaptive toolkit projects the impact of green infrastructure provisions on stormwater runoff and pollutant load

by Higher Education Press

flood
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The implementation of green infrastructure in retrofit projects to reduce flooding and pollution is a significant challenge in space-constrained and overly-developed communities which also have complex underground utility systems.

To overcome this challenge, researchers have developed an adaptive green infrastructure toolkit that can be tailored by both on-ground spatial size and underground depth of obstruction.

The work titled "An Adaptive Toolkit for Projecting the Impact of Green Infrastructure Provisions on Stormwater Runoff and Pollutant Load—A Case Study on the City of Galena Park, Texas, U.S." was published in the journal of Landscape Architecture Frontiers.

This study aims to assess the effectiveness of this toolkit in mitigating flooding and non-point source pollutants by demonstrating the case of the city of Galena Park, Texas, U.S., which has suffered from severe flooding as well as on-ground and underground space constraint issues.

The researchers first applied the toolkit to create a master plan for Galena Park and evaluated the effect of the plan by using the Delft3D-FM (Flexible Mesh) flood model alongside the Long-Term Hydrologic Impact Assessment (L-THIA) model.

The results demonstrate progressive reductions in and NPS pollutants across different phases. These findings highlight the toolkit's effectiveness in improving and , providing valuable empirical evidence for similar communities facing similar challenges.

More information: Rui ZHU et al, An Adaptive Toolkit for Projecting the Impact of Green Infrastructure Provisions on Stormwater Runoff and Pollutant Load—A Case Study on the City of Galena Park, Texas, USA, Landscape Architecture Frontiers (2023). DOI: 10.15302/J-LAF-1-040031

Provided by Higher Education Press

Citation: Adaptive toolkit projects the impact of green infrastructure provisions on stormwater runoff and pollutant load (2023, December 20) retrieved 20 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-toolkit-impact-green-infrastructure-provisions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers establish green infrastructure plan for Houston community
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Dec 18, 2023

M 5.9 - 37 km WNW of Linxia Chengguanzhen, China

Dec 18, 2023

Plate Tectonics: Origins and Implications

Dec 17, 2023

Why do almost all rivers in the world flow North to South?

Dec 16, 2023

Low magnitude earthquakes in Scotland, Highlands and Inner Hebrides

Dec 10, 2023

Rare earth mineral deposit, Brook Mine, near Sheridan, WY

Dec 6, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)