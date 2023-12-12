December 12, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Research progress in pump-probe experiments at high-intensity laser facilities

by KeAi Communications Co.

Research progress in pump-probe experiments at high-intensity laser facilities
The pump-probe experiments at high-intensity laser facilities. Credit: Gen-bai Chu, et al

The reaction kinetics of energetic materials is a key factor in determining the detonation characteristics and safety. The complexity of the reaction process and the lack of experimental means remain a notable challenge in experimental research and fine modeling. To accurately predict the detonation and safety properties of energetic materials, it is necessary to clarify the reaction mechanism and dynamic process.

Pump-probe experiments conducted at large laser facilities provide various flexible load and probe combinations for the study of the reaction kinetics and of high explosives in a wide temporal and spatial range. In a review published in Energetic Materials Frontiers, a group of researchers from China outlined the studies of large laser facilities, advanced pump-probe experiments methods and the progress.

The team of scientists presents preliminary results of overdriven detonation, dynamic flyer imaging, dynamic explosive X-ray diffraction, and excited-state dynamics. Furthermore, they outlined the methods used to investigate the internal deformation, phase transition, and ultrafast dynamics under dynamic loading at high spatial and temporal resolutions, which have the potential for unraveling the complexity of explosive reaction kinetics.

"These experiments represent a significant challenge since it is essential to develop a new generation of in situ diagnostics for angstrom- to millimeter-scale lengths," says lead author Gen-bai Chu.

"The ultimate goal of pump-probe experiments that combine both optical and X-ray (or other particles) probes is to achieve the femtosecond imaging of chemical reactions at material surfaces and interfaces or buried within a compressed sample with an atomic-scale ."

The authors identified four crucial steps. First, micron-sized explosives drive a tunable pressure range from low-pressure ignition to overdriven detonation by laser loading.

Second, high-resolution transient X-ray radiography allows the study of the microstructural evolution of high-energy explosives under dynamic loading and was of great importance for the performance optimization of explosive foils, as well as the design of new and reliable initiating devices.

Third, in understanding the ignition and detonation mechanisms of explosives include the , phase fraction grain size and chemical reaction products of explosives under dynamic loading.

Finally, ultrafast laser spectroscopy enables the study of structural, geometrical and upon electronic or vibrational excitation.

"Going forward, pump-probe experiments can be used to study complex reactions involving the coupling effect of chemical reactions and to obtain in-depth understandings of bond breaking/formation, local energy populations and their redistribution, changes in structure and stoichiometry, phase separation, and kinetics under dynamic loading," concluded Chu.

More information: Gen-bai Chu et al, Recent progress in research on the dynamic process of high-energy explosives through pump-probe experiments at high-intensity laser facilities, Energetic Materials Frontiers (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.enmf.2023.06.003

Provided by KeAi Communications Co.

Citation: Research progress in pump-probe experiments at high-intensity laser facilities (2023, December 12) retrieved 12 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-pump-probe-high-intensity-laser-facilities.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Spectral-volumetric compressed ultrafast photography simultaneously captures 5D data in a single snapshot
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

White Powder from a Humidifier

3 hours ago

Molarity of KOH solution

Dec 11, 2023

If potassium phosphate is 98% pure, what is likely to be the 2% impurity?

Dec 11, 2023

Boiling Sugar: How to Avoid Unwanted Goo

Dec 9, 2023

Can detergent also evaporate beside water?

Dec 6, 2023

Pyrotechnic pepper spray

Dec 5, 2023

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)