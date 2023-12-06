December 6, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Parasitic creature with unique teeth found in forests of Asia: It's a new species

by Aspen Pflughoeft, The Charlotte Observer

Parasitic creature with unique teeth found in forests of Asia: It's a new species
Serratichneumon maculatus Sheng & Riedel gen. et sp. nov., holotype, ♀ (CBDPC). 1. Habitus, lateral view. 2. Head, anterior view. 3. Mandibles. Credit: European Journal of Taxonomy (2023). DOI: 10.5852/ejt.2023.910.2355

In a forest in southern China, a parasitic creature flew through the air. Suddenly, a net enveloped the animal. Scientists looked at their successful catch—and discovered a new species.

Equipped with bug-catching nets, researchers ventured into a in Guangzhou in 2022, according to a study published Dec. 1 in the European Journal of Taxonomy. While there, they captured a spotted wasp.

Intrigued, researchers searched for any records of similar-looking wasps and found seven more specimens in archive collections, the study said. They studied the insects and realized they'd discovered a new species: Serratichneumon maculatus, or the spotted parasitic wasp.

Spotted parasitic wasps have a body about 0.5 inches in length and slightly shorter wings, researchers said. Their faces are "flat," and their mouths have two "distinctly separated teeth."

A photo shows a spotted parasitic wasp. It has a black body with lighter-colored patches that researchers described as "drop-shaped" and "large white and red spots." Its six legs are reddish-brown.

A close-up photo shows the wasp's wings. The wings are a translucent yellow with dark brown veins and a glossy appearance.

Male spotted parasitic wasps have "serrated" , the study said. These antennae seem to have a similar shape to a leafy plant.

Researchers have not identified the spotted parasitic wasp's host animal, the study said. Based on the wasp's anatomy, they suspect its host is a type of butterfly or moth larvae.

So far, spotted have been found in China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Researchers said they named the new species after the spots on its body.

The new species was placed in a new genus and identified by its antennae shape, unique teeth, and other subtle physical features, the study said. Researchers did not provide a DNA analysis of the .

The research team included Mao-Ling Sheng, Matthias Riedel and Zhong Wang.

More information: Mao-Ling Sheng et al, A new genus and species of Ichneumonini Latreille (Hymenoptera, Ichneumonidae, Ichneumoninae) from Oriental Region, European Journal of Taxonomy (2023). DOI: 10.5852/ejt.2023.910.2355

2023 The Charlotte Observer. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Parasitic creature with unique teeth found in forests of Asia: It's a new species (2023, December 6) retrieved 6 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-parasitic-creature-unique-teeth-forests.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New species of tiny wasp comes with mysterious, cloud-like structures at ends of antennae
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Could human DNA be every type of plant, animal, or microbe DNA?

Dec 5, 2023

Weighing scale that can measure body fat via impedances

Dec 3, 2023

How many living cells on Earth?

Dec 3, 2023

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Dec 2, 2023

Sars-Cov2, RSV declining; Human Metapneumovirus increased

Dec 1, 2023

Can a COVID vaccine cause a cancer (e.g., lymphoma) to be worse?

Dec 1, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)