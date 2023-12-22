December 22, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

proofread

Study finds links between lockdowns and decreasing social network segregation

by Central European University

social communication networks
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Ph.D. candidate Ludovico Napoli and Associate Professor Márton Karsai from the Department of Network and Data Science at Central European University (CEU) recently published a paper titled "Socioeconomic reorganization of communication and mobility networks in response to external shocks" in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). This collaborative effort with UNICEF and the IT University of Copenhagen sheds light on the profound changes in network segregation patterns during the initial wave of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone.

The study leverages large-scale mobile phone communication data to simultaneously explore the effects of non-pharmaceutical interventions on mobility and social communication networks. Surprisingly, while mobility networks became more segregated during lockdown due to travel restrictions, social communication networks became less segregated, connecting individuals across diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.

"These opposite and counterintuitive trends in mobility and social behaviors suggest that with restricted, people compensated by communicating more with peers from different socioeconomic classes," said Professor Karsai.

Notably, the research revealed varying impacts across socioeconomic groups, indicating that the lockdown effects were not uniform. While everyone experienced increased mobility , the rise was significantly more pronounced and enduring for poorer socioeconomic classes. In social communication networks, a contrasting trend emerged, with decreased segregation for poorer individuals and increased segregation for wealthier.

In the paper, the authors emphasize the necessity of examining multiple behavioral dimensions simultaneously during crises to comprehensively uncover the effects of non-pharmaceutical interventions. Their findings underscore the importance of shaping equitable policies to address the unequal burden of interventions on economically disadvantaged populations.

More information: Ludovico Napoli et al, Socioeconomic reorganization of communication and mobility networks in response to external shocks, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2305285120

Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Central European University

Citation: Study finds links between lockdowns and decreasing social network segregation (2023, December 22) retrieved 22 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-links-lockdowns-decreasing-social-network.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Big cities foster socioeconomic segregation: Here's how we can fix that
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A Rain Song -- Favorite one? Memorable one? One you like?

22 hours ago

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

Dec 17, 2023

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

Dec 16, 2023

Favorite Electric Guitar Rock Solos

Dec 15, 2023

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Dec 14, 2023

Sci fi space art

Dec 13, 2023

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)