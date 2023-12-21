December 21, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Why do dogs chew so much? And should we let them?

by University of Sydney

dog chewing
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Puppies and mature dogs chew. A lot—and not just while they are eating.

While this drives some mad, veterinary scientists suspect there must be functional reasons why your best friend chews bones, sticks, shoes, furniture, your hand. But science has largely overlooked the reasons why.

To find out, Professor Paul McGreevy at the Sydney School of Veterinary Science is leading a study to explore the functional significance of gnawing (and chewing) in .

He wants to hear from the dog-owning public what they give their pets to munch on.

Professor McGreevy said, "Gnawing is a common element of the canine behavioral repertoire, with feral dogs spending much more time chewing than hunting. So, the influence of gnawing on domestic dog welfare is likely to be highly significant.

"At first glance, we get the sense that this activity keeps dog's teeth clean. But despite the importance that dogs place on gnawing, the activity has been largely overlooked by science."

In veterinary behavioral medicine, gnawing is reported in association with distress and anxiety; as a part of destructive behavior that can occur either when dogs are left alone or being confined, regardless of the presence of the owners.

"Gnawing could have potential as an indicator of welfare problems," Professor McGreevy said. "Furthermore, gnawing the wrong items can cause to the teeth or gums and can result in the ingestion of foreign bodies if dogs chew inappropriate objects such as stones, sticks and fabrics."

An understanding of the significance of chewing could see the development of new techniques to assist anxious dogs.

"Here at Chew HQ, as we've informally called ourselves, we are asking owners to tell us all about the types of chewable items they give their dogs to chew, tear and gnaw.

"We want to hear how often dogs are given these goodies and how they behave before and afterwards. We are also interested in the state of the dogs' teeth and their gut function."

Dog owners can complete the survey at this link.

Provided by University of Sydney

Citation: Why do dogs chew so much? And should we let them? (2023, December 21) retrieved 21 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-dogs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study: Dogs may show grieving behavior after death of canine companion
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

An Odd Description of Skin Cancer Cause from UV Radiation

Dec 20, 2023

What do large moles on the body indicate?

Dec 20, 2023

Do MRI machines cause heart attacks and seizures?

Dec 19, 2023

How much physics is needed for Bialek's Biophysics book?

Dec 19, 2023

Do fluctuations in Earth's magnetic field cause heart attacks?

Dec 19, 2023

Science of Everyday Thinking

Dec 14, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)