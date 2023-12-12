December 12, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Finding a better way to use cameras to reduce crime

by Blair Meeks, Georgia Institute of Technology

street cameras
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Areas of a middle Georgia city have experienced a 20% reduction in crime after deploying a system of mobile cameras guided by an algorithm developed by Georgia Tech researchers.

The system is being piloted in Warner Robins, Georgia. It uses to sift through years of historical data to predict where future crimes are likely to happen, and by placing cameras that can read in those areas, a three-month test period shows the community has been able to prevent some of those crimes.

"The fact that we have our cameras in different areas in our city, that expands the footprint of our police department which helps us solve crime and also helps deter crime, which is even more beneficial," said Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick.

For cities and counties with , it's a tool that could bring more impact with the money and equipment that is already being used to reduce crime.

Georgia Tech's John Taylor says, "When we were brought in, there was a general belief that crimes were really occurring in certain parts of the city." Taylor, a professor in the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering continues, "There was a general belief that crimes were really occurring in certain parts of the city, but as we looked at the crimes from week to week, we saw that they're actually moving around the city."

The work is part of Georgia Tech's Partnership for Inclusive Innovation, a public-private initiative that catalyzes innovation for shared economic prosperity. It invests in projects that join researchers with communities to bring advanced technologies to build local capacity and improve the human condition.

Over the three months, researchers saw a reduction in crimes such as assault and burglary. Georgia Tech is helping the city deploy a more equitable solution in using cameras to fight crime and helping extend the city's budget and its police officers' work to make their community safer.

Provided by Georgia Institute of Technology

Citation: Finding a better way to use cameras to reduce crime (2023, December 12) retrieved 12 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-cameras-crime.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Crime-free housing policies increase evictions among minorities, but do not cut crime
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

1 hour ago

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

Dec 10, 2023

Cleveland, Terminal Tower (Tower City) and Van Swerigen Brothers

Dec 10, 2023

Favorite Electric Guitar Rock Solos

Dec 9, 2023

A Rain Song -- Favorite one? Memorable one? One you like?

Dec 8, 2023

Sci fi space art

Dec 7, 2023

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)