November 14, 2023

Video: Monitoring methane from space

by European Space Agency

space
Credit: Pixabay from Pexels

Methane is the second most important greenhouse gas contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. Curbing methane emissions could deliver immediate and long-lasting benefits for the climate, seeing as the gas only lingers in the atmosphere for a relatively short time.

Satellites have a really important role to play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Tropomi instrument onboard the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite is the only instrument that maps global methane concentrations every single day.

This lets scientists detect hotspots for large methane sources around the world—allowing us to address the consequences of on our climate and environment.

Credit: European Space Agency

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Video: Monitoring methane from space (2023, November 14) retrieved 14 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-video-methane-space.html
