November 24, 2023

UK study finds policing of county lines 'criminalizes' minority youth

by Durham University

A new research report has raised concerns that policing efforts targeting "county lines" drug operations in the U.K. rely on discriminatory assumptions about minority groups and contribute to the criminalization of minoritized communities.

This study was carried out by the Sociology department in collaboration with University of Sankt Gallen in Switzerland and Manchester Metropolitan University. It was published in the journal Race & Class.

Racial profiling in county lines policing

The study found that county lines policies mirror the methods previously used in the controversial Gangs Violence Matrix database of the London Metropolitan Police.

Both employ vague criteria that lead to the over-policing of youth, their families and communities.

Despite a lack of evidence showing increased drug offenses, in some areas, black boys are up to six times more likely to be classified as at risk of involvement in "county lines."

Safeguarding as a route to criminalization?

While government rhetoric around county lines emphasizes safeguarding exploited youth, the report found interventions legitimize extensive policing and surveillance of minoritized communities.

Subjective distinctions between "victims" and "offenders" mean many youth face potential criminalization rather than care.

Ultimately, researchers argue that relying on to tackle county lines serves to further marginalize and criminalize rather than addressing systemic inequality.

More information: Insa Koch et al, 'County lines': racism, safeguarding and statecraft in Britain, Race & Class (2023). DOI: 10.1177/03063968231201325

Provided by Durham University

