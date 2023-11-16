November 16, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

UK research finds public is climate complacent

by University of Southampton

New research reveals we are climate complacent—and why
Example of pairwise choices presented to participants in 1000Minds software survey. Credit: Journal of Cleaner Production (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jclepro.2023.139398

The UK public is complacent when it comes to personal action on climate change and, without intervention, meaningful changes to lifestyles and consumption behaviors will not happen, according to new research by the University of Southampton.

Those are the findings of the first study in the UK into the deep-seated preferences of the public in terms of personal climate actions.

The study, published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, questioned hundreds of people on their attitudes to and their willingness to change behaviors.

The research was led by postgraduate researcher Alice Brock and co-authored by Ian Williams, Professor of Applied Environmental Science, and Simon Kemp, Professor of Environmental Science.

Alice said, "Working out who is responsible for climate change is highly complex and highly contested. However, we must address this question if we are to find solutions.

"Households are the largest direct contributor to in the UK, mostly due to household heating and traveling. So, it's critical we understand our population's attitude to climate change and to making behavioral or . This study is the first to get to the heart of that."

The researchers surveyed a total of 381 people in the UK (in Southampton) and found that the public are well-informed about climate change, with many demonstrating high levels of concern and anxiety—but this awareness does not necessarily translate into action.

Most respondents (315) said climate change is 'an extremely serious problem' or 'a very serious problem," and 213 people said that responsibility for addressing it lies with everybody (national and , business and industry, individuals, and ), while 117 respondents said responsibility lies with the .

Overall, respondents were most likely to make simple low-impact changes, such as swapping out lightbulbs, cutting down on overseas travel, and being mindful of where clothing comes from. Bigger behavior changes such as changing diet or cutting down on domestic travel, as well as more expensive changes, such as replacing with more eco-friendly versions, were the changes people were least likely to make.

"A preference for carbon reduction behaviors that would have the lowest impact on people's day-to-day life was evident," explained Alice. "People are unwilling to make more difficult changes to their lifestyles, such as changing their diet. People's desire to carry on as normal outweighs their concern around climate change."

The research calls on those in authority—in industry and government—to take charge.

Professor Williams concluded, "People feel overwhelmed by the climate change situation and don't know where to start or which changes to make—so it must be down to someone else, such as our business and governmental leaders, to take action. Without this intervention—with initiatives such as annual personal carbon allowances—the public won't make changes in a meaningful way."

More information: Alice Brock et al, "I'll take the easiest option please". Carbon reduction preferences of the public, Journal of Cleaner Production (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jclepro.2023.139398

Journal information: Journal of Cleaner Production

Provided by University of Southampton

Citation: UK research finds public is climate complacent (2023, November 16) retrieved 16 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-uk-climate-complacent.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study links 'climate distress' to poor mental health, may also inspire action
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

5 hours ago

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

20 hours ago

Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano eruption - October/November 2023

Nov 15, 2023

Rare earth mineral deposit, Brook Mine, near Sheridan, WY

Nov 14, 2023

Mt St Helens - More than 400 earthquakes, yet no imminent eruption

Nov 10, 2023

Rare 5.3 Mag earthquake jolts West Texas

Nov 9, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)